History Today: Ultraviolet Ray Explorer Launched into Space

SPACE — On January 26, 1978, the International Ultraviolet Explorer (IUE) was launched into orbit. As the name suggests, it is on a mission to study ultraviolet (UV) light emitted by stars and other bright objects in the universe.

Because much of the UV light is absorbed by Earth’s ozone layer, astronomers need space-based observatories to see it. The IUE mission allows astronomers to study hot, bright stars, active galactic nuclei, supernova explosions, and more.

The mission is a joint project between the American Space Agency (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA). The mission lasted for more than 18 years before being forced to stop due to budget cuts.

The satellite was then abandoned and is still in orbit around the Earth. Source: Space.com

