Hit and run: a driver actively sought by the Montreal police

A driver who caused a collision and injured five people before fleeing Sunday evening in the LaSalle borough is actively sought by Montreal police.

The Montreal City Police Service (SPVM) was alerted around 9:40 p.m. about a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Lapierre and Cordner streets.

On scene, police located three adults and two children in an SUV, who were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle was found at the scene of the accident, but the driver fled on foot before the police arrived, said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Searches were carried out by the police with the assistance of the canine unit to find the driver at fault, but in vain.

According to initial information, the SUV was traveling westbound on Cordner Street, before being struck by the vehicle traveling northbound on Lapierre Street.

But the driver of the vehicle would not have made his obligatory stop at the intersection, explained Officer Chèvrefils.

The scene was protected for investigators from the collision investigation section, who had to analyze it to shed light on this accident.

Witnesses were met by the police who were still on the trail of the driver at fault, it was added.

