Hit by the issue of cheating, the King and Queen of Denmark show off their affection after the Coronation

King Frederik He celebrated the moment of his coronation by showing off his love for his wife in front of thousands of people despite the issue of infidelity.

Queen Margrethe II announced her abdication due to health problems on New Year’s Eve 2024 after 52 years of reign. The Associated Press reported that he became the first Danish monarch to step down voluntarily in 900 years.

Ratu Margrethe II saat prosesi penandatangan abdikasinya. Hadir pula Raja Frederik X dan putranya, Pangaran Christian.

There were rumors that Queen Margrethe’s abdication was motivated by her son’s domestic conditions. He was willing to resign in order to save Frederik’s marriage which had been hit by rumors of the presence of a ‘third person’.

However, this seemed to be refuted when the new king and queen of Denmark were declared. King Frederik

Ribuan massa berkumpul di depan Istana Christiansborg untuk menyambut Raja Frederik X dan Ratu Mary.

Their presence was immediately greeted by the happy cheers of thousands of people. The King and Queen of Denmark then took advantage of this historic moment to show off their affection. People cheered when the two kissed.

Queen Mary, the first woman from Australia to hold the status of queen, looked elegant in an all-white dress. The clothes worn by Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, that is her real name, were designed by a local designer, Soeren Le Schmidt.

Raja Frederik X dan Ratu Mary pamer mesra.

Also joining the King and Queen of Denmark were their four children, namely Princess Josephine, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent. The eldest Christian, who turned 18 last October, received the title of crown prince after his father ascended the throne.

When he declared himself, King Frederik X promised to dedicate himself as a leader who brings peace.

Raja Frederik X dan Ratu Mary bersama anak-anak mereka.

“My hope is to become a unifying king in the future,” said the 55-year-old man. He later added, “This is a task I have been waiting for all my life.”

