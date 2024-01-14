Hivatalos a Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design

#Hivatalos #Honor #Magic #RSR #Porsche #Design

The Honor Magic V2 was released last summer as the thinnest phone that can be bent like a book, and now the so-called RSR Porsche Design edition has been presented, which differs mostly in terms of appearance.

Honor announced its partnership with Porsche Design last month, and now the first product born from it has arrived. The special Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design is a sportier version of the feather-light bendable mobile phone.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design has the same hardware as the previous Magic V2, but only comes in the largest version, with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The exterior, on the other hand, has been renewed in many ways. The Porsche Design version shines in the iconic Porsche Agate Grey, and the design evokes the typical roof line of Porsche models, the “Flyline”.

The camera island has titanium alloy lettering (just like the original phone), and Honor says the phone has a “sports car fiberglass body.”

The Honor Magic V2 RSR weighs just 234g thanks to its magnesium alloy frame and titanium alloy hinge mechanism – but these are the same as the regular V2. The device is 4.7 mm thin when opened, and only 9.9 mm when closed (without the camera island).

The Honor Magic V2 RSR is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and has two screens – a 6.43-inch Full HD 120Hz LTPO OLED external panel and a 7.92-inch 2156×2344 pixels. 120 Hz LTPO OLED with internal display. The 5000mAh battery supports 66W wired charging.

A triple camera system has been placed on the back with a 50 MP, f/1.9 main unit, a 20 MP, f/2.4, 2.5x optical zoom telephoto camera and a 50 MP, f /2.0 with an ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design has already appeared in China. The price is 15,999 yuan (~ HUF 779,000), but there is no news of an international release yet.

