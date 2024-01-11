Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers live updates, score, stream, start time, teams, Big Bash Cricket, Jake Weatherald

#Hobart #Hurricanes #Adelaide #Strikers #live #updates #score #stream #start #time #teams #Big #Bash #Cricket #Jake #Weatherald

Jake Weatherald came in as an injury replacement for Chris Lynn and proceeded to play arguably the best knock of BBL13 to guide the Strikers to a big win over the Hurricanes.

Weatherald blasted nine fours and five towering sixes in his 80 not out off just 32 balls including a six to win the game with 4.1 overs to spare.

“Absolutely remarkable innings,” Harsha Bhogle said on Fox Cricket.

“He came in for Lynn and just grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.”

The Strikers made 2-169 from 15.5 overs in reply to the Hurricanes’ 6-167 at Blundstone Arena, with Weatherald top scoring with 80 in a blistering innings.

Skipper Matt Short set up the run chase with 39 off 25 balls, including six fours and a six, while opening partner D’Arcy Short made 20 in a strong opening partnership.

Adam Hose hit one six in his 25 off 21 not out, but he was the support act as Weatherald took over the game and importantly improved the Strikers’ net run rate.

Nikhil Chaudhary and Chris Jordan were the only Hurricanes bowlers to get a wicket.

The Hurricanes made 6-167 from their 20 overs after being sent in by the Strikers, with Mac Wright top scoring with 37 and Corey Anderson chiming in with a late cameo of 18.

Jake Weatherald smashed 80 not out in a match winning knock.Source: Getty Images

The Hurricanes had plenty of starts with Caleb Jewell (32), Nikhil Chaudhary (22) and Tim David (22) all getting starts in the middle order, but no one could go on and get a big one.

Cameron Boyce (2-17) was the pick of the Strikers’ bowlers and was backed up by Henry Thornton (2-37) and Jamie Overton (2-36).

Chris Lynn was ruled out of the Strikers’ clash with the Hurricanes with a hamstring injury and the rest of his tournament is in huge doubt.

Lynn won’t play finals anyway due to his commitments with the Gulf Giants, but he holds out hope of playing the final game of the regular season against the Thunder.

“That’s the reason I am still here with the team because I am still a slim chance for Sunday’s fixture against the Thunder so hopefully the boys can get the job done tonight” Lynn said on Fox Cricket.

“I’m not ruling anything out yet, but it is a very slim chance, but I’m here and I will just take that positive narrative into it.

“I would have loved to have got the boys to the final and we still can. We are playing some really good cricket.

“But unfortunately I miss finals and then head over to the Gulf Giants where we were successful last year.”

TEAMS

Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Mac Wright, Caleb Jewell, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith

Strikers: Matt Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

MATCH PREVIEW

The Hobart Hurricanes host the Adelaide Strikers in a crucial clash at Blundstone Arena as both sides look to keep their slim finals hopes alive.

The Strikers won the bat flip and will bowl first.

The sixth place Hurricanes need to win their final two games by big margins and hope other results go their way, while the fifth place Strikers are in the same boat.

The Strikers beat the Hurricanes in a thriller two night ago and the home side will be looking to reverse the result.

Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott will be the danger men with the bat for the Hurricanes, while Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith have been key with the ball.

For the Strikers Matt Short and Chris Lynn have been in red hot form with the bat, while Henry Thornton and Cameron Boyce have been amongst the wickets.

However, Lynn has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, with Jake Weatherald replacing him.

It sets the scene for a crucial winner takes all clash, while the loser can start planning for next season.