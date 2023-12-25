Hobbit bikes: Honda Monkey vs. Honda Dax vs. Brixton Crossfire 125 XS

#Hobbit #bikes #Honda #Monkey #Honda #Dax #Brixton #Crossfire

Once upon a time…

This time I’ll take it from the tail, or from the manufacturer. Honda came up with the original idea of ​​the hobbit motorcycle in the sixties (the word hobbits is meant here as a comparison, not a determination). At that time, however, it was about “fun bike from the carousel”which you could ride on in a Japanese amusement park Tama Tech. But it turned out that our blue ball, rushing unstoppably through space, carries on its back a large army of recessists who want to look like sitting monkeys while driving. And so the legend called Monkey, which quickly spread throughout the world. Later in the 1970s, a soukmenovek was added to it, which the samurai stretched at the drawing board so that a second rider could fit on it. Because the silhouette of the mini-motorcycle for two resembled the nicknamed dog breed “barking salami”i.e. dachshund, got the name Dax (short for Dachshund).

The fame of the two mentioned models and their later derivatives gradually began to touch the stars, which the comrades subtly used. And it was no coincidence that they were comrades in the People’s Republic of China. They used the gradual decline in Monkey and Dax production at the beginning of the millennium to their advantage and flooded “globe” clones of the aforementioned legends. Surprisingly, even cheaper and qualitatively worse imitations caught on in the market and, for example, gained incredible popularity in the Benelux countries. Even reputable accessory manufacturers have started churning out such upgrades to these Chinese gadgets that BMW itself could only dream of them. You can convert a Chinese motorbike from a chopper to a tricycle and, for example, Takegawa’s parts catalog is as thick as a Holy Book.

However, the Chinese producers did not succeed simply because their copies were very dense and very cheap to buy and edit, but they offered something that the original versions lacked. More volume and more horsepower. The original Monkey was mostly a simple 50 with three gears. However, the Chinese offered in addition to the basic ones “meet” even a hundred and twenty, and she was already driving a bit. I won’t even talk about the aftermarket modifications to the five-speed 190, which can move the 8″ wheels to a speed of 140 km/h, that would be a separate article. One couldn’t help but wonder why the Japanese didn’t try it themselves with a higher engine? The answer to this question came from Honda in 2014, when it first tried cautiously with the model MSX125 Grom. The latter looked considerably more conservative, but it served its purpose and, to the boundless joy of us exhibitionists, paved the way to the rebirth of legends Monkey 125 a ST125 Dax. Hallelujah!

Princes and paupers

However, times are changing and miniaturization has seen a completely opposite direction in recent years. This is probably most noticeable with mobile phones. Twenty years ago, everyone wanted a cell phone that could fit in a Zippo pocket with their jeans. Today, it must be at least the size of a meat cutting board. It’s the same in the automotive industry. Each subsequent row of the popular model must be larger than the previous one. And it is no different for Monkeys and Dachshunds, they are significantly larger today than their predecessors. This is most visible on the Monkey, which gained four inches from the wheels alone 8″ by 12″! But as it turns out, the devil and comrade never sleep, that’s why the new one Brixton Crossfire 125 XS it greatly exceeds the Chinese clones from Skyteam or Jincheng. Unfortunately, I’m afraid that due to this fact, you can’t currently stuff animal friends or their communist competitor into your Fabia, as was the case with its ancestors. But from a practical point of view, this is probably their only disadvantage.

Otherwise, there are only positives and social guarantees. Motorcycles even through your own „upsizing“ still preserved the cuteness of the little kitten. In any case, the riding position, where you don’t have your knees at shoulder height, has moved the ergonomics of riding a steamer forward. Sitting is now very natural compared to expectations. I’m not going to claim that you feel like you’re on a full-fledged motorcycle, probably no one would believe me. However, at least you don’t feel like a mobile base of beers, and that’s a big difference from the past. The Brixton is unexpectedly reminiscent of a classic motorcycle. The handlebars feel higher, on the other hand, I admit that from a psychological point of view, their bar can contribute to a large extent to the impression of fullness from the handlebars. In addition to the trapdoor, the arrangement of the engine, where the Honda cylinder sticks out, also plays a role here “tweezers” forward, while the Crossfire has it modeled upwards.

But then you take a look at the details and it becomes clear to you from which part of the Asian continent the individual motorcycles come from. Brixton bet on black paint, in which he dipped the entire machine, which hides a large part of the imperfections with a smaller distance from the motorcycle. But as you get behind the wheel, you will slowly realize what you have saved a lot of money on. It starts with the hefty, where Honda chose a very good one with a pattern imitating a leather wrap. The switches on both Japanese are simply Honda, while on the Chinese they look like they are from Lego. Especially the lever blinker switching looks very funny. The digital tachometer also looks much more valuable, which will enhance the moment when it blinks at you like a monkey at the start. However, in Brixton’s defense I must add that the analog hand reads better in direct sunlight and an indicator of the included quality is also a very handy feature.

Royal Throne vs. cobbler verpánek

The area of ​​greatest contrast between the individual machines after sitting behind the handlebars is clearly the saddle. Heavenly pillow, offered to you by Monkey, the other companions won’t even come close. Both two-digit versions, Dax and XS, have a much tougher feel. The saddle is downright uncomfortable with the Brixton and I could feel its side edges while riding. It must be added that the passenger seat is a purely formal affair for the XS for its size. Personally, I wouldn’t even sit on it for a golden pig. Dax’s is his bench fully usable, and thanks to its straight profile, I could alternately sit in the passenger seat during the ride and thus relieve myself a little from the stress. Even though it could be more comfortable in my opinion, I can imagine two people on it.

In addition to the seat, the comfort while driving also speaks to a large extent shock absorbers. In this category, probably no one expects fully adjustable Öhlins, even though the XS confused the enemy in this direction with additional stickers. So know that in the case of all three rivals, the manufacturer has spared you any potential snooping and you have to be content with what you have. Both Hondas are set up very comfortable, especially Monkey. Dax is slightly tougher due to the considered load of two riders. In any case, both Hondas will jump over any bumps in a rocking horse style, which I confirmed with an unplanned enduro insert with the Badger. At the same time, on good asphalt, they maintain great confidence in tight corners. The shock absorbers on the Crossfire do not offer as much security or comfort in this regard, and their bouncy character again shows the drastic numerical difference in the price tags.

Both Japanese soukmenov are equipped two-sand Nissin front and single piston rear. A simple one even oversees the front wheel ABS system. That Brixton has to make do with only CBS system a three-piston on the front, which sometimes brakes too much. Especially when using the back pedal. In any case, you would stop a machine of this caliber in an emergency “on Rumcajse”, i.e. heels. So to blame the Brixton for not having ABS would be a bit unfair.

A magical clutch

The area in which it is worthwhile to compare these machines, on the other hand, is the clutch and gearbox. Everyone does it a little differently. Dax, which is missing the clutch lever completely, deviates the most from the series. He has the clutch automatic centrifuge and gearbox “only” four-stage (rotating). You choose the speed levels rocker shift lever. This is for everyone “snappers”, who are used to betting quals in a heel/tip style, good news and bad news at the same time. Good because such an arrangement is your own, bad because it is completely arranged vice versa, than how you have it under your skin. So toe up and heel down. There is no greater adrenaline rush than hitting a number one into a spinning two. The subsequent roar of the engine and the squeal of the tire of the locked wheel will not leave anyone at the tram stop you are passing by in peace, believe me! Having a cruiser and a Dax in the garage at the same time, I would probably soon blow up the nerve connections between the right and left hemispheres of my brain when changing machines frequently, as I would constantly think about which style I should shift.

But as you absorb the Dachshund’s specific gearing under your skin, you will begin to perceive its advantages. Because the gearbox is rotating, it actually works again and again. You start with neutral, click one, two, three and four with your toe. You can drive it to the intersection, stop without the engine going off, and while waiting for the green light, you flick the toe straight from the square to neutral and the spinner can start again… The motorcycle will start even with the engine engaged, if the side stand is not folded out. Therefore, neutral is practically only useful for occasionally getting your bearings in the gears involved. And here I have to complain that their pointer on the display, like my little Brixton, would be damn useful.

What I have to point out about Dax is that the transfers are very high cleverly put together, so you practically don’t miss the fifth gear. You simply drive on all fours „full gas“ and on a roundabout or on a steep hill, you’ll drop to a triple. Otherwise, you don’t have to line up. It must be added that this driving style lacks dynamics a bit five-speed Monkey and Crossfire cabinets. After all, their shafts are shorter and they spin better. In comparison, both “quintets” gives a slightly more nutritious impression. Monkey also pampers you super flexible clutch, which acts as if it doesn’t even have a cable. In Brixton, compared to the Monkey, you’ll hook up like a boy.

Princess’s choice

In the table values ​​in the engine section, you will find significant differences, where both Hondas equally offer modest ones 9.4 horsepower and Brixton tries to jump over them with horses eleven. For torque, the situation is reversed and the Japanese have theirs with a cruel 11 Nm trying to tame paper 9.6Nm Chinese. No matter how hard I tried the differences in the values ​​of z “datasheets” to describe dramatically, in reality the differences feel so minimal that if you gave me a task: “Point your finger at the most powerful!” the selection will be completely random. Likewise, it will not be an easy choice which one to choose.

If price were the main criterion, then the choice is, as expected, absolutely clear. Crossfire 125 XS with its price tag 59,900 CZK he playfully chops his legs like Monkey for 99 900thank you Daxovwhich is still two thousand more expensive. Even the lower consumption of Japanese aggregates, which will be around, won’t beat it two liters per hundred kilometers, while at Brixton it will be approx by 0.5 l more. The difference in investment in such a machine would pay for itself after 200,000 km, based on consumption. In my opinion, however, price should not play such a dominant role in the decision-making process. When choosing, I would think about the use of the machine. If you drive 500 km per season with it, there is a big risk that you will get a miniature one “darling” they will rape your children, then I would go for the cheaper option. However, if you want to use the machine for regular trips to work, for shopping, for fishing, for mushrooms with the long-term perspective of not having your hands wet all the time in the given vehicle, then it is appropriate to consider whether it would not be more appropriate to reach significantly deeper into your wallet . And if you will be picking up a child from daycare after work, or if you only have a group B driver’s license, then you have only one option left – Dax.

