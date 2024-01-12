Hockey: Benfica, FC Porto and Oliveirense win, Sporting draw

#Hockey #Benfica #Porto #Oliveirense #win #Sporting #draw

Benfica, FC Porto and Oliveirense were the only ones of the six Portuguese teams to win in this round of the roller hockey Champions League.

In Group B together with Sporting, the Reds beat Spanish Reus 4-2 in Luz. They still went into the break 1-0 down, but an excellent start to the second half allowed them to dig in, with goals from Pablo Álvarez, Lucas Ordoñez and Gonçalo Pinto, a 3-1 lead. Reus still reduced the difference to the minimum, but Carlos Nicolía tried to give another comfort to the eagles, who lead Group B alone due to the lions’ draw against fellow Spaniards CP Calafell.

With goals from Nolito and Alessandro Verona, the Lions were leading 2-0, but allowed the visitors to recover. Sporting is in 2nd place in the group with 4 points, the same as this Thursday’s opponent and two less than Benfica. Like the Lions, the Reds have played one game less than Calafell and Reus.

In Group C, FC Porto went to Catalonia to beat Lleida 2-1, with goals from Rafa and Hélder Nunes. The blue and whites are in first place with 6 points, the result of two wins and one defeat, and with the company of the Italians from Trissino, who beat Sp. Tomar 4-2.

In Group D, Oliveirense recorded their third victory in three games, beating the Italians of Amatori Lodi 3-2: Bruno di Benedetto, Facu and Xavi scored the goals for Oliveira de Azeméis’ team.

The other Portuguese team in action was Óquei de Barcelos. The Minho team lost to Barcelona 3-1 and lost, in the third game, the first points in Group A, which is led by the Blaugrana with a record of victories.