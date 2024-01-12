Hockey: Benfica, FC Porto and Oliveirense win, Sporting draw

#Hockey #Benfica #Porto #Oliveirense #win #Sporting #draw

Benfica, FC Porto and Oliveirense were the only ones of the six Portuguese teams to win in this round of the roller hockey Champions League.

In Group B together with Sporting, the Reds beat Spanish Reus 4-2 in Luz. They still went into the break 1-0 down, but an excellent start to the second half allowed them to dig in, with goals from Pablo Álvarez, Lucas Ordoñez and Gonçalo Pinto, a 3-1 lead. Reus still reduced the difference to the minimum, but Carlos Nicolía tried to give another comfort to the eagles, who lead Group B alone due to the lions’ draw against fellow Spaniards CP Calafell.

With goals from Nolito and Alessandro Verona, the Lions were leading 2-0, but allowed the visitors to recover. Sporting is in 2nd place in the group with 4 points, the same as this Thursday’s opponent and two less than Benfica. Like the Lions, the Reds have played one game less than Calafell and Reus.

In Group C, FC Porto went to Catalonia to beat Lleida 2-1, with goals from Rafa and Hélder Nunes. The blue and whites are in first place with 6 points, the result of two wins and one defeat, and with the company of the Italians from Trissino, who beat Sp. Tomar 4-2.

In Group D, Oliveirense recorded their third victory in three games, beating the Italians of Amatori Lodi 3-2: Bruno di Benedetto, Facu and Xavi scored the goals for Oliveira de Azeméis’ team.

Also Read:  Unusual: the tournament that Messi will not be able to play in the United States

The other Portuguese team in action was Óquei de Barcelos. The Minho team lost to Barcelona 3-1 and lost, in the third game, the first points in Group A, which is led by the Blaugrana with a record of victories.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Argentina’s Inflation Reaches 211%, a Record Since the 1990s!
Argentina’s Inflation Reaches 211%, a Record Since the 1990s!
Posted on
‘Sea hydrogen’ produces hydrogen, drinking water, electricity, table salt and minerals
‘Sea hydrogen’ produces hydrogen, drinking water, electricity, table salt and minerals
Posted on
Crow sometimes talks to deceased grandmother: ‘Comes to my spirit room’
Crow sometimes talks to deceased grandmother: ‘Comes to my spirit room’
Posted on
If not NATO Secretary General Kariņš, maybe EU Commissioner Kariņš? The Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals his intentions
If not NATO Secretary General Kariņš, maybe EU Commissioner Kariņš? The Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals his intentions
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News