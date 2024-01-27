Hogwarts Legacy: New updates and features announced for the summer

#Hogwarts #Legacy #updates #features #announced #summer

At the beginning of last year, Hogwarts Legacy caused a sensation and was the hottest title ever. The adventure in the Harry Potter world still has numerous fans – and they can look forward to new features and updates this year. The makers have now officially confirmed this.

There are only a few days left until Hogwarts Legacy celebrates its one-year anniversary. On February 10, 2023, the game set in the Harry Potter universe was initially released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, before later being implemented for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. Especially immediately after the release, there was a real hype around the game, which has died down a bit, but Hogwarts Legacy still has a loyal following – and they can now look forward to fresh features and updates.

In preparation for the anniversary, the developers have now spoken out via social media. In the corresponding tweet, it was first confirmed that the previously PlayStation-exclusive content will also be available on the other platforms this summer. This includes, above all, the quest “Haunted Hogsmeade”, which you can then also complete on PC, Xbox and Switch.

As we near the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game. Stay tuned in the… — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 26, 2024

Aside from the release of PlayStation-exclusive content for the other platforms, something is generally happening when it comes to Hogwarts Legacy. “Additional updates and features for the game” are also promised for summer 2024. It is not yet known what specific functions or possibly even new content this will involve. In the “coming months” they want to nail things down in this regard and confirm further details.

The fact that WB Games is not completely ignoring Hogwarts Legacy after its immense financial success at the beginning of 2023 is probably not entirely surprising. To date, however, the title has not been provided with fresh content on a large scale, as is the case with other large titles.

It is rumored that Hogwarts Legacy will also receive a sequel, but Hogwarts Legacy 2 has not yet been officially confirmed. We will of course keep you updated on further developments.

Hogwarts Legacy – Launch-Trailer zum Release der Switch-Version

Starting today, the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is finally available.