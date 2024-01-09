Hogwarts Legacy passes 22 million sales

#Hogwarts #Legacy #passes #million #sales

Hogwarts Legacy seems to be flying off the shelves in an almost magical way: the Action RPG in the world of Harry Potter has already sold more than 22 million times.

The game did this with sales on multiple platforms. Spread over 2023, Hogwarts Legacy was first released on PC, Playstation 5 & Xbox Series It has not been announced exactly how many Switch copies of Hogwarts Legacy have been sold. However, the game has been in the eShop lists of best-selling games almost continuously since its Switch release.

With sales of 22 million, Hogwarts Legacy sits somewhere between Nintendo titles such as Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and Super Mario Party.

David Haddad, the director of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment had this to say about the success of Hogwarts Legacy (translated):