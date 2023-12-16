Hokkaido: Heavy snow of more than 100 cm and blizzard expected through Monday, warning of traffic disturbances (weather forecaster Kiyoshi Imai December 16, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#Hokkaido #Heavy #snow #blizzard #expected #Monday #warning #traffic #disturbances #weather #forecaster #Kiyoshi #Imai #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Hokkaido: Heavy snow of more than 100 cm and blizzard expected through Monday, warning of traffic disruptions

From today (16th) to Monday (18th), Hokkaido will experience heavy snow and stormy weather, with the total amount of snow potentially exceeding 100 centimeters in many places. In addition, it is predicted that the coldest air will flow into the sky in December for the first time in about 10 years, so it is likely to be very cold all over the country. Please be careful and alert to traffic disruptions caused by heavy snow and blizzard, and be careful of your physical condition and frozen water pipes.

Today (16th) there will be wet snow all over the country, and the snow will get heavier from night.

Today (16th), a low pressure system approaching from the Sea of ​​Japan is developing and approaching, and the area around Hokkaido will be in a trough of pressure.

Wet snow will fall across Hokkaido this afternoon, and there will be some rain in southern and eastern Hokkaido, especially along the coast. From night onwards, the rain will become more intense in southern and central Hokkaido, and there may be some localized thunderstorms.

The amount of snow that will fall in the 24 hours until 6 a.m. tomorrow (17th) is as follows:

Sea of ​​Japan side 30cm

Sea of ​​Okhotsk side 30cm

Pacific side 25cm

Wet snow may land on power lines and lead to power outages, so extreme caution is required. Also, heavy, wet snow falls over a wide area, so be careful not to hurt your back when shoveling snow.

There is a risk of heavy snow and blizzard from tomorrow (17th) to the day after tomorrow (18th)

From tomorrow until the day after tomorrow, there will be a strong winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern, and strong cold air will flow into the sky.

It will snow intermittently on the Sea of ​​Japan side, and there will be many other areas where it will snow, especially on the Sea of ​​Okhotsk side and the Oshima region. The amount of snow falling in the 24-hour period from 6 a.m. on the 17th to 6 a.m. on the 18th is as follows:

Sea of ​​Japan side 40 to 60 cm

Pacific side 20 to 40 cm

Okhotsk Sea side 20 to 40 cm

After that, the amount of snow that fell in the 24-hour period from 6 a.m. on the 18th to 6 a.m. on the 19th was 20 to 40 centimeters in many places on the Sea of ​​Japan side, and there is a risk that the amount of snow will increase further. As the wind continues to blow from the west and the snow becomes heavier in similar areas, the amount of snow may exceed 100 centimeters in many places. In addition, areas around Sapporo, which have had little snow so far, will experience heavy amounts of snow.

In addition, there are many blizzard areas mainly along the coast, and there is a risk of severe blizzards with no visibility in the Rumoi region, northern Ishikari, and Hiyama Okushiri Island. Be wary of traffic disruptions caused by heavy snowdrifts and snowdrifts, and be extremely careful in case of heavy snow. There is a risk that transportation such as roads, JR trains, and airports may be affected, so please check the latest traffic and operation status.

Record-breaking cold temperatures will continue into next week

The cold air in the sky will reach its peak from tomorrow (17th) to the day after tomorrow (18th). Strong cold air of around -20 degrees Celsius is expected to flow in around 1,500 meters above the ground on Monday.

It is unusual for such strong cold air to flow in at this time of year, and if temperatures below -20°C are observed at around 1,500 meters above the ground, it will be the first time in about 10 years.

The predicted maximum temperature for the next week is expected to broadly stay around -4℃, with some places on the Pacific side barely reaching positive territory. There are many days when the temperature is about 3℃ lower than normal, and the severe cold is likely to continue. Please take care of your health and be careful of freezing water if you are out for long periods of time during the day.

