Holiday gift number 10 from Epic is an action adventure game, can be claimed for €0 until tomorrow 5:00 PM

#Holiday #gift #number #Epic #action #adventure #game #claimed #tomorrow

Epic Games is celebrating the holidays by giving away no less than 17 games for free. The tenth game of Epic’s big Christmas giveaway is now available.

Every day a new game is made available for €0. You can claim this for free on your own Epic Games account. You can then always play this game, because the game ends up in your Epic Games Store game library. The next day you can claim a new game until 5:00 PM. Epic will be giving away a total of 17 games for free.

The first game in Epic’s big year-end giveaway was Destiny: The Legacy Collection. The second game was the fighting game DNF Duel. The third was the single player strategy RPG Melvor Idle. The fourth games was the racing game Art of Rally. The fifth was the open world RPG Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition from the makers of Skyrim. Number six was the open world action horror game Ghostwire Tokyo. The seventh game was the sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, followed by the indie puzzle game Human Resource Machine and Cursed to Gold. Today it’s time for a new free game: the action adventure Cat Quest. You can now add this game to your game library completely for free.

Cat Quest is a critically acclaimed indie game that has received multiple awards. In this game you play as a cat with a sword who goes on an adventure to defeat the evil Drakoth. Drakoth has kidnapped your sister. You go on an adventure in the world of Felingard, participate in several dungeons and become stronger with new loot to ultimately stop Drakoth once and for all.

Cat Quest can be claimed for €0 on the Epic Games Store for PC until December 29 at 5:00 PM. Be quick because at 5:01 PM Cat Quest will be replaced by a new game.