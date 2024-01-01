#Holiday #heart #syndrome #finally #explained

Who says end of year celebrations, says meals a little too watered. And sometimes the heart races and beats too hard. Dr. Kierzek explains what’s behind this holiday heart syndrome?

Sometimes, during the end-of-year holidays, the heart rate accelerates or the heart beats irregularly, the day after a particularly drunken evening. It’s about holiday heart syndrome. The Dr. Gerald Kierzek explains to us the causes and consequences of this atrial fibrillation.

The connection between the heart and alcohol

This medical discovery of link between alcohol consumption and this heart syndromeIt was only made recently. Research by an international team of scientists has shown that there are changes in heart cells due to alcohol. In 92% of cases, atrial or atrial fibrillation occurs eight hours after alcohol consumption or injection. Short-lived, it disappears 24 hours later.

The risk

The main danger of atrial fibrillation is that it can cause a clot to form in the atria and cause a stroke.

The advice of Dr. Gérald Kierzek

