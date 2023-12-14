HOLIDAY MEALS – Food poisoning to avoid

photo illustration

When we say festivities, we say good meals. Dishes of all kinds, with different tastes and preparation. As the Nativity Festival approaches and also the end-of-year celebration, the Ministry of Public Health is raising awareness of good manners to prevent food poisoning. One of the big problems to face during each holiday season like these. Measures are needed in this direction to prevent them and to have a happy holiday season, with peace and quiet.

The ministry calls on everyone in this context to maintain the cleanliness of the kitchen, the meals being cooked and also the person who cooks. With exceptional technique to ensure at the same time the quality of the meals to be served. But the best thing to do is to prepare the meal yourself. “Avoid already prepared meals for good health during and after the holidays. It could be that these certain meals are not washed, with the risk of dirt,” explains a nutritionist. It is also a method to preserve, even outside the festive period.

Therefore, it can be difficult to find what types of food adopted, during the festive days, and it is necessary to collect them. Important ways to store these foods are also needed to prevent waste and possible illness. “A raw food is a food that has not been treated: you must therefore avoid mixing it with a cooked food, at the risk of causing cross-contamination. This is what happens when our refrigerators, especially during the holidays, are extremely loaded,” continues this nutritionist. Contaminated raw food touches cooked food and will transmit contamination. In this same context, refrigerators must be used carefully. Place perishable foods like meats and fish in the coldest area. The vegetable drawer area, above six degrees. This is where we must put the fruits and vegetables, even the cheeses, if we want them to continue to mature. Place butter, condiments and drinks on the fridge door and the last zone is the middle zone, between four and six degrees. We put food leftovers there.

Miora Raharisolo

