HOLIDAY REVIEW – Thirty-seven individuals are arrested

The results of securing the end of year and New Year celebrations in the capital were positive for the National Police. Thirty-seven people were arrested. One of them was captured for snatching and ten for simple theft, one for stealing a motorcycle and two for a simple attempt at the same crime, and two for picking the pockets of pedestrians. Three people intercepted drunk on the public highway spent a bad quarter of an hour in cell. Eighteen others were apprehended because of their questionable appearance.

The celebrations and the festive atmosphere, under the security provided by one thousand nine hundred and eighty-five police officers deployed in Antananarivo, were almost perfect for some. For others, it’s the sadness they felt when losing loved ones in accidents.

The Police observed nine traffic accidents. Three of these tragedies resulted in loss of human life. The other six were limited to material damage. Two macabre discoveries have added to the dark side of the Police’s figures. The lifeless bodies were transported to the HJRA Anosy morgue.

