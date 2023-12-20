Holidays: Belgian Royals hold reception at the Palace.

#Holidays #Belgian #Royals #hold #reception #Palace

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will give a reception at the royal palace tonight. Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore are also present.

Together they receive 100 Belgians on the occasion of the holidays. Normally a Christmas concert is held there. This year things are different, due to the renovation work on the facade of the palace. The reception is held for volunteers, employees or persons supported by the various social organizations with which the King and Queen have come into contact in recent years.

Queen Mathilde

Tonight we see Queen Mathilde in a gold-colored cloak on black trousers. The coat comes from Dries van Noten.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer Photo ©PPE/Nieboer ©Dries van Noten

Handbag by Giorgio Armani.

Princess Elisabeth

Elisabeth is wearing a blue knitted dress from Reiss.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer Photo ©PPE/Nieboer ©Reiss

Earrings by Carolina Herrera, from Queen Mathilde’s jewelry box.

Princess Eleonore

Eléonore wears a black glitter top from the Belgian label Indee.

Photo ©PPE/Nieboer