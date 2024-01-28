#Holocaust #Remembrance #Day #Rebecca #Katz #Thor

Simplifications and lack of understanding create chasms

full screen A table symbolically set for those held hostage after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Photo: Patrick Post/AP

The week after that On October 7th, I dreamed the recurring nightmare of my childhood, a dream I haven’t had since I was twelve years old. In the dream, Nazis run, or rather tumble, down a hill behind our house in Enskede. They are a mixture of 30s German Nazis and 90s Swedish neo-Nazis; uniforms, bomber jackets and ghettos are grabbed with white shoelaces. The horror symbols of childhood are actualized and history is mixed with the present.

For many, a Jewish identity is characterized by a feeling of vulnerability. It can be understood as part of what the American literary scholar Marianne Hirsch describes as “post memory”, an inherited trauma. But it can also be seen as part of a collective narrative of genocide and loss, and of how a secular Jewishness constructed its identity in relation to the Holocaust. Through witness literature, film and art, a cultural Jewish identity is connected to the legacy of the Holocaust.

Tikkun olamthat repairing the world, is one of the central concepts of Judaism. It is about each person’s ethical responsibility to try to make the world better and about how we as humans should act. I interpret a desire for repair as a basic ethical solidarity. An understanding of everyone’s equal value, carelessness and right to life in peace and freedom.

Philosophers Margaret Urban Walker describes how a moral reparation is to restore or create trust and hope, a shared sense of worth and responsibility. Repair can be a way of dealing with a traumatic past and a place for action and renegotiation. It is not a backward movement, but neither is it a progression, it means neither healing and moving on nor returning to the status quo. But what can that concretely mean in this age of polarization and disintegration?

This autumn and winter holds a darkness that I can’t grasp. The grief of all the lives lost, the brutal attack and systematic sexual violence by Hamas, the bombs and starvation among civilians in Gaza, the hostages still being held, the future of a possible life for the Palestinians.

But the darkness is also here, among friends and acquaintances, in contexts that used to be a safe home but now feel impossible. The disappointment I have felt at the inability of friends of the left to see the extent of Hamas’s fascism, anti-Semitism and brutality is staggering. We are so helpless, writes a friend in Jerusalem, referring to the difficult position of being Israeli against the occupation, against Islamist violence, against a Jewish religious revisionism and at the same time abandoned by an international progressive left.

One Call signed by a group of international scholars raises questions about why the left relativized the Hamas massacre by contextualizing it until it becomes insignificant, and why the same movements fail to see and fight anti-Semitism within their own ranks. As one of several answers, they highlight an ignorance of the history of Zionism. Because despite the slogans hardly exist in Zionism. Its history is multifaceted, some directions carried imperialist ideas and others envisioned a binational and interreligious coexistence.

It is also a misunderstanding of the context that was the basis for the formation of the Israeli state and of “Israel” as an imaginary and historical starting point for the Jewish religion. The appeal cites Edward Said: the Palestinians are the victims of the victims and the refugees of the refugees.

In a Swedish context, I have experienced that simplifications are made that blur all the nuances. For example, we must be able to see the systematized sexual violence practiced by Hamas and at the same time be able to act for a ceasefire. A similar problem is that legitimate criticism of the state of Israel is labeled as anti-Semitism according to the definition Sweden has supported, but that at the same time there is a spread of covert anti-Semitism that hides behind criticism of the Israeli state.

Like when a Swedish artist writes Israel with dollar, euro and pound signs, a mural in Malmö by Netanyahu with devil horns and a forked tongue or when a speaker at a demonstration on December 23 in Stockholm says that “the Zionists are the real anti-Semites”. By extension, the Israel-Palestine conflict is connected to the Holocaust, not as a historical context of the state’s creation, but as an ethical correlation in relation to who is the victim and who is the perpetrator. In an interview in the New Yorker, the historian gives David Feldman a telling example: the word “Gaza” scrawled on the wall of a Holocaust library in Vienna.

Simplifications and lack on understanding the other’s position creates cracks, wounds and chasms. I don’t know how to fix this. This year, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, the question is particularly present. Not because what is happening now is similar to what happened then, but because in today’s disaster it is used as comparison and context.

Like when a demonstration against the ongoing war is organized today, in Stockholm, and one grief is forced to compete with another. History is instrumentalized, instead of protected. The present is what it is because of history, but each context is specific and the struggle for the right to peace and freedom should assert that. By extension, care, responsibility and recognition are necessary concepts to be able to imagine a future memory, a time where trust can be built and a shared life can be staked out.

This future will be easier to reach through care about which words and concepts we use, and through learning and an empathy for the other. Paying attention to, speaking out and objecting to when the rhetoric (slogans, newspaper headlines and use of images) contain anti-Semitic or historical revisionist echoes and when the victims in Gaza are again and again reduced to numbers are ways to strive towards such a repair, tikkun olam. In my nightmare, the Nazis are coming towards my window, but I always wake up before they get there.