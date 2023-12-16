‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”

#Home #star #crazy #question #stop

It’s almost Christmas, and that means there’s probably a TV channel that will air Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York again this year. The films can be called a Christmas tradition, especially for the young children among us.

Although we quickly think of Macaulay Culkin when we think of Home Alone, there are two other celebrities who star in the film. In this case it is about Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern who play the burglars. And apparently Stern, who plays burglar Marv in the film, still gets asked about his time in Home Alone. And there is one question he is always asked, that he would rather never hear again.

The brick

Burglar Marv gets during Home Alone in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to endure quite a bit of physical trauma. He falls down stairs, gets glass in his foot, steps on a nail and yes, he gets a brick thrown in the head. Daniel Stern himself has the following to say about this.

“Questions I am often asked are: Was that a real tarantula on your face? Did it hurt when your face was hit with the iron? Did it hurt when you stepped on the Christmas decorations with your bare feet? But the question I ask The most I hear is, did it hurt when your forehead was hit with the brick? Then I always say, you know it’s fake, right, that wasn’t a real brick. And people always respond with a slightly disappointed, oh.”

Nep

Even though the bricks were fake, the tarantula was real. Yet some movie magic was also used in the shooting of that scene. When the tarantula was put on his face in the movie, Marv screamed in fear. During the recording, however, Stern only opened his mouth without shouting. The fear was that really screaming would scare the spider and then bite Stern. The scream was added afterwards in the editing room.

Stern has made it sort of his mission to teach kids that movies are fake. “I was surprised that so many people thought the traps in ‘Home Alone’ were real. I started to worry about what effect that would have on children. It’s good to teach children the difference between real and fake, but adults should already know that. So to keep it short, don’t ask me if it hurt when I got hit with the brick! You should know better. I want them to stop.”