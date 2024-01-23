Home Alone star taken to hospital in critical condition | RTL Boulevard

#Home #star #hospital #critical #condition #RTL #Boulevard

Things don’t seem to be going well for Devin Ratray (47). The actor, known to the general public as Buzz McCallistar from ‘Home Alone’, appears to have been in a critical condition in hospital. He is now back home, but would still not be able to stand trial this week for assaulting his girlfriend. The hearing has therefore been moved.

“This is the way you’re going to die”

Devin’s lawyers informed the judge earlier this week that he was in critical condition in the hospital and therefore could not attend the hearing. He is said to be doing a little better now: according to a family member, the doctors sent him home to rest. It is not clear what exactly is wrong with him.

Devin allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend in 2021 because she gave a card with his autograph to fans without asking for money. Devin is said to have been under the influence of alcohol and later attacked his girlfriend in a hotel room. While strangling him, he allegedly said to her: “This is the way you will die,” after which she bit his hand and was able to escape.

After the incident, Devin reportedly turned himself in at the police station in Oklahoma, where he was arrested but released after paying a large bail. When he was due to appear later in 2022, he reported that he was innocent. The trial against him will take place soon and jury selection is expected to begin this week.

This is not the first time that Devin has been accused of a serious incident. In 2022, various media outlets reported that he drugged and raped a girlfriend in 2017. He has always denied this claim.

Devin became famous overnight in 1990 when he played the big brother of Kevin McCallistar in 1990 Home Alone. After this he played several smaller roles in television series such as The Good Wife, Supernatural, Law & Order, Girls in The Good Fight.