Home care: From 2024, La Solution aims to be exemplary in its contracts

A minimum occupancy rate for employees will be indicated on the contracts. The measure follows the demands of a union, but compensation is still pending.

Published today at 6:32 p.m.

La Solution.ch, based in Montagny-près-Yverdon, is active throughout the canton. In October she took over the Soutien.ch caregivers.

The number one private home care provider in Vaud is adjusting to criticism. The new management of La Solution.ch, in place since May and the repurchase of 60% of the shares of the company with 145 employees, told us that it was introducing a new type of hourly contract guaranteeing a minimum occupancy rate . This responds to a demand from the ART union (French-speaking Association of Workers) after the chaotic takeover of fifteen former Soutien.ch caregivers, saved from near bankruptcy but with contracts without a minimum rate.

“The change of contract concerns not only former Support employees, but also extends to all La Solution employees who wish it,” says the general director, Catherine Djaouti. The measure has been applied since December to newly hired people and will extend from January 1 to all employees on hourly contracts.

“We are the only home care and help organization to offer such a commitment.” Mourad Djaouti, chairman of the board of directors of La Solution

“We are the only home care and help organization to offer such a commitment,” says Mourad Djaouti, her husband. The president of the company also announced on this date the launch of a pilot project to involve caregivers in the development of their schedule, first in Broye at the same time as the opening of an office in Payerne , following a practice already established in their initial care structure AMAD Homecare.

Negotiations are slow

“The company has kept its word on contract compliance and we are delighted. We have also negotiated salary adjustments for some of our members for contractual hours not provided and APGM contribution rates unfairly applied. This is very positive,” explains Laurent Tettamanti of the ART union.

On the other hand, it is the end of the journey, on December 31, for the nine caregivers on foot, a model deemed “not economically viable”. They refused to sign the leave modification of their contract which put an end to their percentage of fixed work and without a car. The economic reason will appear on the leave letters, to protect them in their future job searches. According to the SSP union, the negotiation process is still ongoing, in particular to obtain salary catch-ups and reimbursements of transport subscriptions on a case-by-case basis.

The leaders of La Solution affirm that the company is back on track after an unstable period, following a first takeover by Impact Healthcare/Debiopharm in 2020. The joint professional commission of the CCT San had noted 21 points of non-compliance and 12 others not verifiable in the summer of 2022. “A new inspection carried out at the end of August 2023 did not identify any irregularities. This is also our strategic axis: we want to be the leaders in compliance,” assures Daniel Walch, administrator of La Solution and former director of the Groupement hospitalier de l’Ouest Lémanique.

