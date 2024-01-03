Home: Christmas or someone else? Trump or Biden? 5 percent or more? Eight, four, final? – here is hvg.hu’s big annual fortune-telling game. Vote!

#Home #Christmas #Trump #Biden #percent #final #hvg.hus #big #annual #fortunetelling #game #Vote

A hogyan viszont nem világos, hiszen a hivatal nem hatóság, nem nyomozni fognak, csak vizsgálódni. “,”shortLead”:”A Szuverenitásvédelmi Hivatal elnöke szerint fő feladatuk, hogy a nyári választások előtt megfogják a külföldi…”,”id”:”20240102_lanczi_tamas_szuverenitasvedelmi_hivatal”,”image”:” január. 02. 13:58″,”title”:”Propagandainterjúban mondta fel kedden Lánczi Tamás, mi lesz a Szuverenitásvédelmi Hivatal feladata “,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”25c1e104-9234-4b93-a7e7-6214a41dda07″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A Bordalt énekelték.”,”shortLead”:”A Bordalt énekelték.”,”id”:”20240101_Orban_Viktor_piaval_a_kezben_lepett_fel_az_Operahaz_tetejen”,”image”:” január. 01. 12:40″,”title”:”Orbán Viktor piával a kézben lépett fel az Operaház tetején”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”402fb5db-7d77-4233-bfbf-e8f8a20f4253″,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A kis tatu már egyhónapos, de január 1-én mutatták meg a közönségnek.”,”shortLead”:”A kis tatu már egyhónapos, de január 1-én mutatták meg a közönségnek.”,”id”:”20240101_Az_Allatkert_is_ujszulottel_koszonti_az_ujevet”,”image”:” január. 01. 16:46″,”title”:”Az Állatkert is újszülöttel köszönti az újévet”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”d35ea54e-2760-43aa-aa20-27d34c4a49f1″,”c_author”:”MTI / hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”A rengéseket a szigetország középső részén található Isikava prefektúra szenvedte meg a legjobban.”,”shortLead”:”A rengéseket a szigetország középső részén található Isikava prefektúra szenvedte meg a legjobban.”,”id”:”20240102_foldrenges_Japan_Isikava”,”image”:” január. 02. 07:58″,”title”:”Legalább 30 halottja van a Japánt megrázó súlyos újévi földrengéseknek”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

January 2024. 02. 20:00 At home

2024 will be a busy year. The previous one wasn’t exactly calm either, there were just enough problems and worries, and we inherited enough of them for the new one. In addition to these, there are elections, the already visible uncertainties and who knows what else. There are obviously good things between us. In our year-end series, we have already flashed some questions, and now it is our readers’ turn. Vote on what you expect from 2024 in the following topics! And after the voting, we count and announce the results of what year our readers are preparing for.

1. According to a November Závecz survey, the support of Fidesz is 48 percent. In the 2022 parliamentary elections, the Fidesz-KDNP list received 52.45 percent, excluding votes from across the border, and in the 2019 EP elections, the government party list also won 52.56 percent. We are choosing again this year, and the stakes are not small. What do you think is expected?

2. In 2019, Gergely Karácsony won the mayoral election with 50.86 percent, István Tarlós got 44.1 percent. This means that Karácsony beat his Fidesz opponent with an advantage of 6.76 percentage points. We don’t know yet who will start in the colors of Fidesz, but there is a good chance that it will be a big match again.

Gregory Christmas

© István Fazekas

3. In the 2019 local government elections, Fidesz won the match of cities with county rights at 13:10. The opposition was able to win in the following places: Salgótarján, Szeged, Hódmezővásárhely, Eger, Miskolc, Érd, Tatabánya, Dunaújváros, Pécs, Szombathely. The next round is coming.

4. This country suffered from inflation in 2024 like no one else in Europe, but by the end of the year the government’s plan only came together, and the rate of monetary deterioration reached single digits. And Viktor Orbán promised that it would only get better. But how much?

5. There is a big fight for the control of the economic policy, and currently it seems that Márton Nagy is the winner of the transformation. Of course, we have seen real fairy tales and nightmares here.

6. In recent years, innovation experts have sworn by 3D TVs, cryptocurrencies, and most recently by metaverses, which make virtual worlds real. Now they claim that artificial intelligence is a technology that will radically change our world, and whoever misses out will be left behind.

7. From January 1, compared to the previous balance, everyone who installs a solar system on their home will have a much less favorable gross settlement. It’s not exactly a pro-sustainability decision, but it’s hard to accuse the government of this in general. What will be the consequence of this?

8. After the battery manufacturers in the Far East, BYD is now also opening a plant in Hungary, they will manufacture electric cars in Szeged. Therefore, in Europe, the Hungarians will perhaps feel the strongest influence of the previously deplored Chinese car production in the West.

9. Since its role in mitigating the coronavirus pandemic, mRNA technology has received a lot of attention. This is even stronger since last year Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received a Nobel Prize for their development. It has proven to help against Covid, and since then, professional expectations regarding cancer have been strong.

A frozen sample produced for mRNA applications in the Darmstadt laboratory of the pharmaceutical concern Merck KGaA

© AFP / DPA / Arne Dedert

10. There is hardly a more exciting, more influential contest in the world than the American presidential election, and in 2024 it will be, moreover, with well-known actors.

11. Can we support a Hungarian film at the Oscars this year? Hungary’s official name, a Coyote’s Four Souls Although the animated feature film “Anna 27” by Flóra Buda did not even make the shortlist of Oscar nominees, it made it to the top in its category. It will be revealed on January 23 whether the French-Hungarian co-production, made with French money, will be officially nominated.

12. One of the most memorable falls of 2023 can be linked to L. Simon László, who was dismissed from the head of the Hungarian National Museum by Minister János Csák in November citing a violation of the so-called “child protection law”. L. Simon, however, is a real Fidesz Jolly Joker, who can be used at any time, for anything, and can be removed from there at any time.

L. Simon László

© Tury Gergely

13. The Rolling Stones have visited Hungary twice so far. The band, which came out with an overwhelming new album last year, has already announced that they will go on tour in America between April and July, and fans are hoping for concerts in Europe as well.

14. The Hungarian national football team made it to the summer soccer European Championships undefeated, where they were placed in a group with the Germans, the Swiss and the Scots. In 2016, he managed to advance to the round of 16, but lost to Belgium in his first match. And most recently, he missed the eighth final by a hair’s breadth.

15. According to the analysis company Gracenote Sports, Hungarian athletes will win 2 gold, 12 silver and 4 bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. Just a hundred years ago, Hungary won so few gold medals at the Games held in Paris.

The Hungarian national football team

© Tury Gergely

The human experiment promises to be hellish, and often it is, but it is not without lessons.