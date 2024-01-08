Home sales will stagnate in 2024 with prices equal to 2023 – Real Estate

#Home #sales #stagnate #prices #equal #Real #Estate

A survey of around 15 thousand buyers, owners and real estate consultants reveals that 38% feel that it was Portuguese families who bought a house last year, while 26% say it was foreigners and only 5.2% young workers.

The majority of Portuguese people (56.1%) admit that, regarding the purchase and sale of a house, the expectations they had at the beginning of 2023 were not met, with 50% stating that the price was the factor that weighed most in the decision , 31.3% point to the location and 12.5% ​​to the condition of the properties, reveals the Imovendo survey of 14,749 buyers, owners and real estate consultants.

Half of Portuguese people blame the economic crisis as the main factor impacting the real estate market, while 27.6% blame interest rates, 6.9% the war in Europe and 3.4% the fall of the Government.

Still according to the same survey promoted by Imovendo, carried out between the 26th and 29th of December last, the Portuguese believe that the sale of houses will stagnate (45.8%) or decrease (40.7%) in 2024, when compared to 2023.

Regarding property prices in 2024, 39.7% believe they will remain the same, 37.9% believe they will increase, while 22.4% believe they will decrease.

The majority of respondents (67.8%) also argue that interest rates will fall, but remain too high, while 15.3% do not believe in their reduction. Only 13.6% consider that they will clearly decrease.

Urban and suburban residential properties continue to be identified as the type of houses that generate the most interest, with 15.3% of respondents indicating that interest in rural houses will increase in 2024.

The survey by “proptech”, which operates in the real estate and mediation sector, also reveals that family changes continue to be the most important factor in the sale of a house (33.3%), with factors such as employment also being highlighted ( 9.1%), rising interest rates (18.2%) or investment, as reasons for selling your property.

It is also worth noting that 37.9% of respondents feel that it was Portuguese families who bought a house last year, while 25.9% said they were foreigners, 25.9% said they were investors and only 5.2% were young workers.

Regarding Mais Habitação, which came into force last year, only 10.3% of respondents consider that this program was positive for the real estate market.

Challenged to vote on the most positive measures of Mais housing, the simplification of licensing received 40.4% of responses, the exemption from capital gains on the sale of properties to pay off loans 38.6% and the reduction from 28% to 25% of the rate special IRS tax on income 36.8%.

Regarding negative measures, the three most voted were the forced rental of vacant houses (46.4%), limitations on the increase in rent on new contracts (35.7%) and old rents updated by inflation (25%).

Comments from respondents collected by Imovendo:

Is there any aspect of the real estate market in 2023 that you would like to highlight or comment on?

“Uncertainty in housing policies holds back the decision to sell and/or buy and a crisis generated by inflation.”

“Yes, the idiotic laws to hinder the lives of investors of Portuguese nationality.”

“Lower the outrageous prices.”

“Incapable and negative government for the real estate market.”

“Decrease in the percentage of real estate agencies” “The More Housing package brought instability to the real estate market, it was harmful.”

“New constructions at prices that are unbearable for families.”

“Leave the real estate market to free enterprise.”

“The value of sales is unaffordable” “Urgent need to increase supply.”

“The excessive sale of real estate to foreigners, which harms the Portuguese population.”

“There will be elections in March, but none of the 2 leading parties in the polls actually have sufficient proposals to face this problem, due to an absolute lack of vision and competence.”

How do you see the general performance of the real estate market in 2024?

“It will depend on the new Government.”

“With a large movement of transactions.”

“I hope they lower prices radically to be able to make good investments.”

“I hope there are more houses for the Portuguese people who need them.”

“There will be a slight decrease in sales caused by high interest rates.”

“Demand will continue to outstrip supply.”

“It depends on interest rates but I think there will be stagnation.”

“Weak and based on a horrible mediation model that considers 6 months to 1 year to negotiate a property normal.”