Homemade bombs, fireworks at New Year: “the anti-attack plans were of no use”, denounces the liberal firefighters’ union

#Homemade #bombs #fireworks #Year #antiattack #plans #denounces #liberal #firefighters #union

“We are not in the middle of an armed conflict and yet…” In a press release which is more like an open letter, the spokesperson for the liberal Brussels firefighters’ union expressed his dismay this morning, following the attacks which Some firefighters were victims on New Year’s Eve. For the record, New Year’s Eve night was particularly turbulent in Brussels. Six people were injured, the police arrested more than 200 people, many cars were burned…

Here is the plan to avoid excesses on New Year’s Eve in Brussels.

“The anti-attack plan, including that of Pascal Smet which dates from 2018, is of no use”, indicates Pascal Labourdette, who also denounces the prevention campaigns of the Ministry of the Interior: “attacking a firefighter, that has no nothing funny”, that’s no use either!”

A homemade bomb recovered from a Brussels resident arrested during New Year’s Eve. ©DR

”When prevention achieves nothing, all that remains is repression. Yes, but…. In early December, a police officer spoke. Are the authorities leaving the door open to riots on New Year’s Eve? “Every year, we have to barricade ourselves instead of intervening,” denounced this senior officer, assuring at the same time that in previous years, they received orders not to intervene to avoid confrontation between young people and the police. ”, denounces Labourdette. Who dares to ask the question: “so we deliberately let the emergency services take cobblestones in the face to avoid an escalation?”

Also Read:  Handels-KV – Haggling will continue in the 7th round on Wednesday - Economy -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Improve your physical and mental qualities in a conscious way…
Improve your physical and mental qualities in a conscious way…
Posted on
Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network
Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network
Posted on
War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles
War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles
Posted on
new record in a few hours
new record in a few hours
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News