Homemade bombs, fireworks at New Year: “the anti-attack plans were of no use”, denounces the liberal firefighters’ union

#Homemade #bombs #fireworks #Year #antiattack #plans #denounces #liberal #firefighters #union

“We are not in the middle of an armed conflict and yet…” In a press release which is more like an open letter, the spokesperson for the liberal Brussels firefighters’ union expressed his dismay this morning, following the attacks which Some firefighters were victims on New Year’s Eve. For the record, New Year’s Eve night was particularly turbulent in Brussels. Six people were injured, the police arrested more than 200 people, many cars were burned…

Here is the plan to avoid excesses on New Year’s Eve in Brussels.

“The anti-attack plan, including that of Pascal Smet which dates from 2018, is of no use”, indicates Pascal Labourdette, who also denounces the prevention campaigns of the Ministry of the Interior: “attacking a firefighter, that has no nothing funny”, that’s no use either!”

A homemade bomb recovered from a Brussels resident arrested during New Year’s Eve. ©DR

”When prevention achieves nothing, all that remains is repression. Yes, but…. In early December, a police officer spoke. Are the authorities leaving the door open to riots on New Year’s Eve? “Every year, we have to barricade ourselves instead of intervening,” denounced this senior officer, assuring at the same time that in previous years, they received orders not to intervene to avoid confrontation between young people and the police. ”, denounces Labourdette. Who dares to ask the question: “so we deliberately let the emergency services take cobblestones in the face to avoid an escalation?”