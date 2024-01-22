Homework will be banned in Polish primary schools from April

#Homework #banned #Polish #primary #schools #April

From the perspective of Hungary, it may seem utopian, but according to the announcement of the Minister of Education Barbara Nowacka on Friday, in Poland, students free of homework will soon become a reality, as this practice will be banned in elementary schools from April, Rzeczpospolita reports.

In an interview with Wirtualna Polska, Nowacka spoke about the radical transformation of education, which will begin with the fact that teachers will receive more money from March, but in fact this means that they will also receive the extra money for January and February. According to him, the teachers could have received the increase even earlier if the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, was not busy vetoing the budget.

The next important step will be the abolition of homework, which will be regulated from April. Nowacka considers it important that public education move away from mandatory homework assignments, and he believes that the measure, which initially only applies to primary schools, will be introduced in secondary schools in a few years. The number of religious classes will also change, but he will initiate a dialogue about this.

The last change will affect the amount of teaching material included in the curriculum, which, according to the minister, will be reduced by twenty percent on September 1, which, according to Nowacka, is necessary because most of it is unnecessary or redundant. In the first round, the Polish language, history, and social and natural sciences will be affected, but this does not mean that the number of classes will decrease. In addition, the mandatory readings may also change, because according to the minister, the current list is outdated and lacks contemporary literature.

