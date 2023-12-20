HOMOSEXUAL MARRIAGE – ECAR dots the “i’s”

The “Fiducia supplicans”, a document of around fifteen pages, is approved by Pope Francis

The possibility of blessing people forming an irregular couple does not mean recognition or approval of homosexual marriage. A clarification underlined by the Roman Apostolic Catholic Church (ECAR), in response to the controversy which followed the publication of “Fiducia supplicans” on Monday.

Don’t exclude anyone. In essence, this is the essence of the message inscribed in the “Fiducia supplicans”, on the pastoral meaning of blessings, published by the dicastery for the doctrine of the faith on Monday. A declaration approved by Pope Francis. This declaration gives the possibility of blessing people who form a couple in an irregular situation.

By irregular couple, we mean cohabiting couples or couples formed by people of the same sex. This publication created a lively controversy. Most of those who opine or react on the subject equate it with an approval of same-sex marriage. “The doctrine of the Catholic Church is firm and does not change. Especially on marriage which is the union between a man and a woman”, specifies however Father Seraphin Rafanomezantsoa, ​​coordinating secretary of the Conference of Bishops of Madagascar (CEM).

“Let us be clear, however, the declaration approved by the Pope does not speak of the blessing of homosexual union,” emphasizes Father Rafanomezantsoa, ​​adding that the principle on which the Holy Father relies is that every person is the child of God, what does his origins, his status, or his sexual orientation matter. “The church erected by Christ has the vocation of welcoming everyone, without exclusion”. Father Mamiarisoa Randrianifahanana, vicar general of the diocese of Antananarivo, also emphasizes the universal character of the Catholic Church.

“The Church cannot exclude anyone. His duty is the quest for the way to save everyone,” declares Vicar General Randrianifahanana.

Spontaneous blessing

The blessing, in the sense indicated in the “Fiducia supplicans”, thus concerns the individual and not their union. Nor is it a question of sacredness. This is the reason why it is specified that the blessing is done outside the liturgical rites.

“Faced with the request for blessing from two people, even if their relationship status is irregular, it will be possible for the ordained minister to consent. But without this gesture of pastoral proximity containing elements resembling in any way a marriage rite,” are part of the lines of the declaration made public Monday, reported by the site vaticannews.va. Lasting around fifteen pages, the “Fiducia supplicans” makes a distinction between “ritual and liturgical blessings and spontaneous blessings”.

Spontaneous blessings are more akin to gestures of popular devotion, explains vaticannews.va. The site adds, “it is precisely in this second category that the possibility of also welcoming couples who do not live according to the norms of Christian moral doctrine, but who humbly ask to be blessed (… ) without officially validating their status or modifying in any way the perennial teaching of the Church on marriage”.

These spontaneous blessings “are offered to all, without asking anything, in order to make these people feel that they remain blessed despite their serious errors and that the Heavenly Father continues to want their good and to hope that they will ultimately open up to well (…), and such blessings are addressed to all, no one should be excluded,” adds the document. He adds that these blessings can be granted to people, “although living a union which cannot in any way be compared to marriage, desire to entrust themselves to the Lord and his mercy (…)”.

Unequivocally, the statement released Monday maintains that, “(…) Consequently, the Church does not have the power to confer a liturgical blessing on irregular or same-sex couples. But we must avoid the risk of reducing the meaning of blessings to this sole point of view, by claiming for a simple blessing, the same moral conditions as those required for the reception of the sacraments.”

It is also specified that in order to avoid “any form of confusion and scandal, when an irregular or same-sex couple requests a blessing, this will never be performed at the same time as the civil union rites. , nor even in relation to them. Nor with clothes, gestures or words specific to marriage”. After reading “Fiducia supplicans”, the controversy that has been growing since Monday night, especially on social networks, should have no reason to exist.

The debates tend above all to reveal a feeling of homophobia and intolerance, a sectarian attitude among part of public opinion. By approving the text published by the dicastery for the doctrine of the faith, Pope Francis reinforces the guideline of his pontificate. A church which, beyond doctrines, also wants to be humanist and progressive. A church which should be a field hospital rather than a customs barrier. A church that aims to be truly universal. A church that is the refuge of the weak and the oppressed.