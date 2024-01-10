Honda 0 Series: the first in 2026

#Honda #Series

STARTING FROM SCRATCH – Saloon e Space-Hub are the names of the first two concept cars presented at CES 2024 which herald the arrival of the Honda 0 Seriesa new range of electric vehicles that the Japanese brand will launch starting from 2026. The name marks Honda’s desire to return to its origins and create completely new electric vehicles. Zero also represents the Japanese company’s determination to achieve zero environmental impact during the life cycle of the vehicle and to achieve zero fatal road accidents involving its cars and motorcycles. In the design of his new electric cars Honda will seek compactness, lightness and intelligence and will be built on a dedicated architecture following five fundamental values: artistic design, autonomous driving, connected technologies, driving pleasure and great efficiency. The models of 0 Series they will provide fast charging that will allow you to go from 15 to 80% charge in 10-15 minutes.

> In the photos above the Honda 0 Saloon Concept, below the Space Hub.

TWO PHILOSOPHIES – The Saloon it is the top model of the range Honda 0 Series and it is the one that will give rise to the first series model expected in two years. It stands out for its low height and sporty style combined with a larger interior space than you might imagine from the outside. The instrument panel features a man-machine interface that allows simple and intuitive operations. The construction integrates sustainable materials both inside and out. There Space-Hub, for which a future series model is not confirmed, was designed to improve people’s daily lives, thanks to a spacious interior and great visibility. The concept offers a flexible space that can adapt to what users want.

A LOGO FOR ELECTRICS – The logo we see on the latest Honda models dates back over 40 years ago, to 1981 to be precise. For the new generation of its electric vehicles, Honda has decided to renew your logo with a view to “expressing the determination to pursue transformation and the ability to go beyond the origins and constantly pursue new challenges and progress”. Like two outstretched hands, the new logo represents the company’s commitment to increasing mobility possibilities and serving the needs of electric vehicles. The introduction of the models in the range Honda 0 Series it will begin in 2026 starting from North America and then moving on to Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America.