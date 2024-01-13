Honda Civic now has an RS version ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Honda showed up at the Tokyo Motor Show by unveiling the 2024 Honda Civic RS prototype, giving a glimpse of the hatchback’s sportier variant equipped with a manual gearbox. This model is expected to fill the gap between the standard versions and the high-performance Civic Type R, meeting the needs of enthusiasts looking for a balance between performance and everyday usability.

The Civic RS Prototype boasts a striking all-black paint job. Notable exterior improvements include a redesigned front bumper with sharper lines and slimmer side air intakes. To emphasize its sporty character, Honda has included red RS badges to distinguish it from the standard Civic hatchback.

In a remarkable move, Honda is responding to the demand for a manual transmission in the Japanese market. While the American market now offers a six-speed manual transmission for the Civic, Japanese buyers are limited to the automatic CVT. The upcoming fall of 2024 will mark the launch of the manual transmission Civic RS in Japan, providing enthusiasts with a more immersive driving experience.

While Honda hasn’t revealed powertrain details, speculation suggests that the Civic RS could be powered by a non-electrified 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. It’s important to note that the company promises “further refinement of the joy of driving,” hinting at a revised chassis setup to complement the sportier aesthetic.

