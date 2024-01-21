Honda introduced a rival to the Duster

#Honda #introduced #rival #Duster

The new budget crossover WR-V Field Explorer is produced in India

The practical budget crossover Honda WR-V was officially presented in a special form. This car costs only 12,000 euros, which makes it a competitor to the Renault Duster, for example. The full name of the car is Honda WR-V Field Explorer, and it will be manufactured in India, which explains why it costs so much.

The new version of the budget crossover was presented at the brand’s stand at the Tokyo Motor Show. The special model shows the possibilities of personalization with the help of official accessories of the company. From Honda’s standard crossover, the new Field Explorer features ambient lighting, additional side lights, black trim instead of chrome trim and a large Honda lettering on the front instead of a logo.

The price of the new Honda WR-V starts at 12,100 euros for the base version. However, the crossover should attract buyers not only because of its low price, but also because of its practicality. The volume of the trunk, for example, is as much as 458 liters.

The model is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a power of 121 hp, which works together with a variator transmission. Torque is sent to the front wheels only, and the price of the accessory package has not yet been announced.

