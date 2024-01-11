Honda is investing in compact fusion reactors to charge electric cars

#Honda #investing #compact #fusion #reactors #charge #electric #cars

The company predicts that up to 1,000 electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously when such a portable power plant is connected to a charging station

Until now, solar and wind power plants have been the main sources of environmentally friendly electricity for transport, but they are highly dependent on weather conditions. Honda-backed Israeli startup NT-Tao hopes within the next decade to bring to market portable fusion reactors that could power charging stations for electric cars in areas with poor land-based energy infrastructure.

The fusion reactor developed by NT-Tao will occupy the area of ​​a standard shipping container but produce up to 20 MW of electricity. Honda envisions that up to 1,000 electric vehicles can be powered simultaneously when such a portable power plant is connected to a charging station. In addition, the described thermonuclear reactor should not emit greenhouse gases, and its operation would not depend on weather conditions.

Such a small power plant with a capacity of 20 MW will cost from 70 to 100 million dollars, as NT-Tao representatives explain. However, customers will be able to access them no earlier than the next decade, when such power plants will begin to be delivered to the market. Demonstrations should appear by 2029. Honda and other investors have already put in $28 million. dollars in this Israeli startup.

According to the developers’ calculations, the cost of 1 kW‧h of electricity produced in this way will vary from 6 to 13 US cents. Such power sources can also be used for standalone data centers or enterprises. In this case, the presence of powerful power lines in the vicinity is no longer a determining factor for the location of the facility.

Also Read:  Electrical system supply security at risk

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Collective food poisoning: notifiable diseases
Collective food poisoning: notifiable diseases
Posted on
London Police Investigate War Crimes Committed by Israel in Gaza
London Police Investigate War Crimes Committed by Israel in Gaza
Posted on
Denmark finds the right medicines to heal the economy
Denmark finds the right medicines to heal the economy
Posted on
It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you pick up from the shelf
It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you pick up from the shelf
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News