Honda is investing in compact fusion reactors to charge electric cars

Until now, solar and wind power plants have been the main sources of environmentally friendly electricity for transport, but they are highly dependent on weather conditions. Honda-backed Israeli startup NT-Tao hopes within the next decade to bring to market portable fusion reactors that could power charging stations for electric cars in areas with poor land-based energy infrastructure.

The fusion reactor developed by NT-Tao will occupy the area of ​​a standard shipping container but produce up to 20 MW of electricity. Honda envisions that up to 1,000 electric vehicles can be powered simultaneously when such a portable power plant is connected to a charging station. In addition, the described thermonuclear reactor should not emit greenhouse gases, and its operation would not depend on weather conditions.

Such a small power plant with a capacity of 20 MW will cost from 70 to 100 million dollars, as NT-Tao representatives explain. However, customers will be able to access them no earlier than the next decade, when such power plants will begin to be delivered to the market. Demonstrations should appear by 2029. Honda and other investors have already put in $28 million. dollars in this Israeli startup.

According to the developers’ calculations, the cost of 1 kW‧h of electricity produced in this way will vary from 6 to 13 US cents. Such power sources can also be used for standalone data centers or enterprises. In this case, the presence of powerful power lines in the vicinity is no longer a determining factor for the location of the facility.