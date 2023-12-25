Honda Jazz Crosstar after facelift. Fuel consumption 4.8 liters per 100 km

#Honda #Jazz #Crosstar #facelift #Fuel #consumption #liters

At the beginning of 2023, the Honda Jazz Crosstar, a model that differs from the classic Jazz mainly by its raised suspension and fender inserts, underwent modernization. Stylistic changes, as is often the case with facelifts, are not colossal, but certainly noticeable.

The Japanese manufacturer’s stylists decided that it was necessary to emphasize more that the Crosstar is a crossover, and therefore the refreshed model received accents that give it such an expression. As a result, we will find silver inserts on the black side moldings and at the bottom of the bumpers, which simulate aluminum protective panels. In addition, the car received a new grill – with a honeycomb structure. There is no doubt that the refreshed appearance was a positive for the little Honda. Especially in combination with the new blue color – Fjord Mist.

Honda also refreshed the car’s interior. The main change is new upholstery on the seats. The new finish can also be found on the center console and steering wheel. Inside it is very cozy and spacious. Nobody will complain about the lack of space.

I am 1.8 m tall and sitting “behind me” in the back, I was surprised at how much distance separated my knees from the back of the front seat. Unfortunately, one thing for another – the trunk is not one of the largest. With the sofa folded out, it offers 304 liters. However, the trunk capacity can be increased up to 1,205 liters thanks to the Magic Seat seat system, which allows the seats to be raised and lowered in many configurations.

However, to Honda’s credit, the Jazz is a very practical car. There are many storage compartments at the front, and cup holders, which can also be used as a place for various small items, are located at the ends of the dashboard, next to the air vents. There is also a large storage compartment in the center tunnel.

I take the seat behind the wheel and immediately find the optimal position. I can’t complain about visibility under any circumstances, the windshield is large and more are built into the A-pillar. After the facelift, the Jazz still uses a 7-inch display. On the one hand, you may wonder why the Japanese did not decide to introduce a larger screen during the modernization, but on the other hand, it is legible and provides all the information.

The displayed content can be changed very quickly in the menu. Moreover, a small screen definitely fits better into the appearance of the car, which is not the largest. Since we are talking about broadly understood digital issues, we need to pay attention to the functionality and ease of use of the multimedia system (people who have already had experience with new Honda cars will not be surprised by it).

Before we move on to how the facelifted Jazz Crosstar drives, it is worth remembering that Honda engineers did not ignore the issue of the drive when modernizing it. The hybrid system (consisting of an electric motor, generator and gasoline unit) has received a strengthening treatment. Engineers improved each of the three main elements.

The power of the electric motor increased from 90 HP to 122 HP. The power offered by the generator also increased by 8 kW, to 78 kW. The 1.5-liter petrol engine has a power of 107 HP. As a result of the Japanese manufacturer’s efforts, the system power of the system increased from 109 HP to 122 HP (engine powers do not add up). The maximum torque remained at 253 Nm.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than before the modernization), and the maximum speed is 175 km/h. The Japanese also introduced some modifications to the continuously variable transmission.

The car responds eagerly to the gas, which is useful when driving dynamically around the city. The steering system is quite soft, which is understandable for a car whose natural environment is the urban jungle. You can’t complain about the very good soundproofing of the interior. Even on a fast road, the noise level from outside is not very high. I also have no objections to the work of the suspension, which absorbs bumps very well. It is worth remembering that we are dealing here with a crossover, so we can count on greater ground clearance (compared to the regular Jazz) of 146 mm.

There are two driving modes, but in fact the second one, ECON (economic driving mode), might not exist. Why? Already in the normal mode, the car offers very satisfactory consumption results and adds better dynamics than in the above-mentioned mode. According to the manufacturer, average fuel consumption in a combined cycle should be 4.8 liters per 100 km. I assure you that such a result can be obtained without any major problems.

Low fuel consumption translates into relatively cheap travel. We can cover 100 km with a Honda Jazz Crosstar for just over PLN 30.

Of course, the combustion result can be higher, but achieving such a hair-raising result is really difficult. With complete ignorance of the principles of ecodriving, the highest fuel consumption I achieved was… 6.5 liters.

Customers willing to buy the Jazz Crosstar actually have no choice when it comes to the engine version and equipment. The car is offered in only one engine version and only one equipment variant (Advance). However, it must be admitted that the car is equipped very satisfactorily. Here you will find, among others:

collision warning system

lane keeping system

road sign recognition system

intelligent adaptive cruise control

keyless entry

7-inch driver display

9-inch multimedia screen

wireless Apple CarPlay

automatic air conditioning

parking sensors front and rear

reversing camera

heated steering wheel and front seats

Customers have to pay PLN 130,150 for a facelifted Jazz Crosstar equipped in this way. It’s not cheap. On the market we can easily find, for example, compact cars, i.e. larger ones, at a comparable or even lower price. Direct competition may also be cheaper, e.g. the Toyota Yaris Cross with a hybrid drive can be purchased for approximately PLN 105,000. PLN, but it doesn’t have to be, because the hybrid Nissan Juke also costs about PLN 130,000. PLN, just like Hyundai Kona. You can buy a Skoda Kamiq much cheaper (from PLN 82,000), but this model is not offered with a hybrid drive.

The Honda Jazz Crosstar is a relatively small car, softly suspended, comfortable and characterized by high ground clearance. This translates into easier entry and exit, a higher driving position, great visibility and ease of overcoming curbs. The hybrid drive guarantees low fuel consumption in city traffic jams. Therefore, it is an ideal vehicle for people who travel most of their trips in the city and who are not looking for a sporty experience in a car.

