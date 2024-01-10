Honduran Elison Rivas will become a new legionnaire after signing in the Colombian First Division

#Honduran #Elison #Rivas #legionnaire #signing #Colombian #Division

The Honduran defender will have his second adventure in foreign football after his early departure from Real España.

Unexpected change in Honduras. Catracho football would have a new legionnaire in the coming days and it is left back Elison Rivas, who in the coming days will sign for a club in the First Division of Colombia.

After several weeks trying to find a team, even being ruled out by coach Miguel Falero at Real España, DIEZ learned that the national team would be becoming a new player for the Águilas Doradas team.

Elison’s transfer to coffee football is a free transfer from Vida, the club that owned his card, although Real España will also keep a percentage of his card.

DIEZ also learned that the signing of Rivas for the Colombian team was recommended by the Bicolor coach, Reinaldo Rueda, who gave the approval to ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, who trains in the Águilas of the Betplay League.

Rivas was close to signing for Motagua but the deal fell through because the 24-year-old player had a current contract. This will be his second adventure abroad after his time at CD Águila in El Salvador.

Elison Rivas played 15 games and scored two goals in the 2023 Apertura Tournament with Real España.

This is great news for the national team since for the first time in many years they will have a left back playing in a competitive league abroad.

The Aurinegro youth player is set to start in the ‘H’ for the play-off against Costa Rica in March. In recent weeks the player was in the United States looking for a team, something that cost him his departure from Real España, a decision made by Coach Falero since the player reported late for preseason.