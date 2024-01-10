Honduran Elison Rivas will become a new legionnaire after signing in the Colombian First Division

#Honduran #Elison #Rivas #legionnaire #signing #Colombian #Division

The Honduran defender will have his second adventure in foreign football after his early departure from Real España.

Unexpected change in Honduras. Catracho football would have a new legionnaire in the coming days and it is left back Elison Rivas, who in the coming days will sign for a club in the First Division of Colombia.

After several weeks trying to find a team, even being ruled out by coach Miguel Falero at Real España, DIEZ learned that the national team would be becoming a new player for the Águilas Doradas team.

Elison’s transfer to coffee football is a free transfer from Vida, the club that owned his card, although Real España will also keep a percentage of his card.

DIEZ also learned that the signing of Rivas for the Colombian team was recommended by the Bicolor coach, Reinaldo Rueda, who gave the approval to ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, who trains in the Águilas of the Betplay League.

Rivas was close to signing for Motagua but the deal fell through because the 24-year-old player had a current contract. This will be his second adventure abroad after his time at CD Águila in El Salvador.

Elison Rivas played 15 games and scored two goals in the 2023 Apertura Tournament with Real España.

This is great news for the national team since for the first time in many years they will have a left back playing in a competitive league abroad.

The Aurinegro youth player is set to start in the ‘H’ for the play-off against Costa Rica in March. In recent weeks the player was in the United States looking for a team, something that cost him his departure from Real España, a decision made by Coach Falero since the player reported late for preseason.

Also Read:  First statement from President Erdoğan regarding the postponed Super Cup final

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Future Queen Mary of Denmark: A Legendary Love and How She Became a Princess on Another Continent | Names
The Future Queen Mary of Denmark: A Legendary Love and How She Became a Princess on Another Continent | Names
Posted on
Popular Aboutaleb became ‘figurehead of Rotterdam’, but criticism increased
Popular Aboutaleb became ‘figurehead of Rotterdam’, but criticism increased
Posted on
Rolex made a special model
Rolex made a special model
Posted on
Tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher (71) receives Frans Banninck Cocq medal
Tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher (71) receives Frans Banninck Cocq medal
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News