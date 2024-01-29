Hong Kong court orders liquidation of Evergrande | China

#Hong #Kong #court #orders #liquidation #Evergrande #China

A Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of China Evergrande Group this Monday, after the Chinese construction and real estate developer was unable to reach an agreement with creditors to restructure debt issued outside the country. The decision, taken more than two years after the company defaulted, is expected to have a limited impact on Evergrande’s operations, especially because the construction company carries out the majority of its activity in mainland China, a different jurisdiction from Hong Kong. This is, however, another blow to investor confidence, at a time when the Chinese economy has shown signs of concern.

Readers are the strength and life of the newspaper

PÚBLICO’s contribution to the country’s democratic and civic life lies in the strength of the relationship it establishes with its readers. To continue reading this article, subscribe to PÚBLICO. Call us on 808 200 095 or send us an email for subscriptions [email protected].

Also Read:  The pre-election campaign is in full swing

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AKP came first: CHP objected to YSK
AKP came first: CHP objected to YSK
Posted on
Mihai Rotaru brought a new shareholder to Craiova University
Mihai Rotaru brought a new shareholder to Craiova University
Posted on
RB: Last minute transfer unlikely – solutions found for Angelino and Nova
RB: Last minute transfer unlikely – solutions found for Angelino and Nova
Posted on
A3P Biomedical: Groundbreaking North American Stockholm3 study presented at ASCO-GU
A3P Biomedical: Groundbreaking North American Stockholm3 study presented at ASCO-GU
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News