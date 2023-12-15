Hong Kong police add five overseas activists to their wanted list, requesting Zhou Ting to return home

#Hong #Kong #police #add #overseas #activists #wanted #list #requesting #Zhou #Ting #return #home #

HONG KONG () – Hong Kong police on the 14th added five people, including democracy activists living overseas, to the list of wanted people for violating the Hong Kong National Security Law. It also announced a reward of HK$1 million (US$128,000) for each person who provides information leading to his arrest.

In July, eight overseas activists were placed on the wanted list, a move criticized by both the US and UK.

The five suspects, who were charged with crimes such as secession and subversion and collusion with foreign forces, are based in various countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

“All those who have already fled abroad remain guilty of violating the national security law,” a Hong Kong police official in charge of national security said at a press conference.

One of the suspects, Shao Ran, who is currently based in Washington and has American citizenship, told that this is the first time that a US citizen has been wanted in this way, and that the national security law should be extended to a foreign country. He pointed out that it was clear that he was trying to create an intimidation effect. “Democracies, especially the United States, need to take the lead in addressing such cross-border repression and harassment of activists like me,” he said.

The US State Department strongly condemned the Hong Kong government’s actions. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has instructed diplomats in Hong Kong, Beijing and London to offer urgent talks on the issue with Hong Kong and Chinese authorities.

Regarding Mr. Zhou Ting, an activist who has indicated his intention to defect to Canada, where he is studying abroad, a Hong Kong police official said, “If you are listening to this press conference, I hope that you will not lose your chance to return to Hong Kong and become a fugitive.” “I am doing this,” he said, demanding that he return to Japan.

Jessie Pang joined in 2019 after an internship. She covers Hong Kong with a focus on politics and general news.