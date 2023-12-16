Hong Kong Police Offer Bounty to Pursue Democracy Activists Who Fleeed Overseas – Controversial – Bloomberg

#Hong #Kong #Police #Offer #Bounty #Pursue #Democracy #Activists #Fleeed #Overseas #Controversial #Bloomberg

Hong Kong police have sparked controversy by offering a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately 18 million yen) for information on five dissidents living overseas.

At a press conference on the 14th, Lee Kwei-hua, head of the Hong Kong Police National Security Agency, said, “All of them who have already fled overseas are considered to be a grave danger to national security under the National Security Law.” “They continue to commit crimes that cause harm.”

Li Guihua

Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Lee said the charges include inciting secession and sabotage and colluding with foreign forces to threaten national security. Li claimed that the five, including prominent activists Simon Cheng, Xu Yingting and Shao Lan, had betrayed the country through actions such as calling for sanctions against Hong Kong government officials.

Hong Kong’s efforts to crack down on activists living in Western democracies risk worsening diplomatic relations with countries such as the United States and Britain. The bounties are also expected to fuel concerns that increased pressure under China’s national security law on Hong Kong is undermining freedom of expression and reducing Hong Kong’s international appeal.

In July, Hong Kong authorities announced a bounty of HK$1 million for eight democracy activists living overseas. Officials in the United States, Britain and Australia immediately criticized the attack, calling it an attack on free speech and democracy.

Related article:

Original title: Hong Kong Expands Bounties in Hunt for Democracy Activists (3) (excerpt)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News