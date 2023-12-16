Hong Kong Police Offer Bounty to Pursue Democracy Activists Who Fleeed Overseas – Controversial – Bloomberg

#Hong #Kong #Police #Offer #Bounty #Pursue #Democracy #Activists #Fleeed #Overseas #Controversial #Bloomberg

Hong Kong police have sparked controversy by offering a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately 18 million yen) for information on five dissidents living overseas.

At a press conference on the 14th, Lee Kwei-hua, head of the Hong Kong Police National Security Agency, said, “All of them who have already fled overseas are considered to be a grave danger to national security under the National Security Law.” “They continue to commit crimes that cause harm.”

Li Guihua

Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Lee said the charges include inciting secession and sabotage and colluding with foreign forces to threaten national security. Li claimed that the five, including prominent activists Simon Cheng, Xu Yingting and Shao Lan, had betrayed the country through actions such as calling for sanctions against Hong Kong government officials.

Hong Kong’s efforts to crack down on activists living in Western democracies risk worsening diplomatic relations with countries such as the United States and Britain. The bounties are also expected to fuel concerns that increased pressure under China’s national security law on Hong Kong is undermining freedom of expression and reducing Hong Kong’s international appeal.

In July, Hong Kong authorities announced a bounty of HK$1 million for eight democracy activists living overseas. Officials in the United States, Britain and Australia immediately criticized the attack, calling it an attack on free speech and democracy.

Being hunted by China (Hong Kong)’s secret police, under a one-million-dollar bounty, is a lifelong honour. If the government deems the quest for democracy and freedom a crime, we embrace the charges to reveal the genuine face of social justice, unyielding to authority. pic.twitter.com/fUfZAnQgdB — Simon Cheng (@SimonChengUK) December 14, 2023

This morning I, a U.S. citizen, woke up to the news that an arrest warrant & a HKD $1 million bounty have been placed on my head by the Hong Kong govt. for exercising my freedoms in my own country. More to say later but for now: I will never be silenced, I will never back down. pic.twitter.com/MALV4egSrq — Joey Siu 邵嵐 (@jooeysiiu) December 14, 2023

Related article:

Original title: Hong Kong Expands Bounties in Hunt for Democracy Activists (3) (excerpt)