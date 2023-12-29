Hong Tianming’s former rumored girlfriend had her left hand amputated due to an accident. The female model actively faced people in the industry and praised her bravery – Qing Bao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

#Hong #Tianmings #rumored #girlfriend #left #hand #amputated #due #accident #female #model #actively #faced #people #industry #praised #bravery #Qing #Bao #Entertainment #China #Hong #Kong #Taiwan

Hong Tianming has always been involved in a lot of scandals. Even after marriage, he still has scandals with women for different reasons. As early as 2014, Hong Tianming, who was married, took an intimate photo with mainland model Jessica Du in a nightclub, which led to scandals. After many years, Hong Tianming focused on work and taking care of his family, and successfully cleared his name. Du Yanjia was active on IG, often traveling to different countries and taking photos of diving. She showed off her impressive figure and attracted 75,000 followers. Recently, Jessica “dived” for two months and updated her IG again to reveal that she had recently undergone amputation surgery.

Also shown on the same scene: Huang Xinying’s “An Xin” was frustrated, she stayed in the shadows and switched to self-driving, denying that she got married in horse country: it may be related to fate

{{hket:ul-video id=”9850″}}{{/hket:ul-video}}

After 15 months away from Hong Kong丨Timmy Hung returns to win the love of the instant prize sect?Dongzhang female host Li Kuanyi broke her breasts to interview Eric Tsang and the scene was embarrassing【Next page】

{{hket:inline-image name=”001RVtajgy1hgxgstahpfj60u0140n4u02.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”6619ee5bgy1g82677ctnuj21400u0qd2.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”ertb.png”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

Jessica Du, now 35 years old, left a message and said: “I am still ready to tell everyone that I have an amputation. I lost my left hand due to an accident. Although it is a sad thing, I will soon be able to install a bionic robotic arm and a human-brain interface. , experiencing human-machine symbiosis and living as a cyborg makes people feel that the future is promising!”

{{hket:inline-image name=”z.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”285084298_154605603760796_8217900984108340889_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”326418501_1115973975743041_1846527883158901184_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”326451921_1854821461552710_5051048236192451691_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”362987009_330147862671227_5000584830080262304_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”14718459_686604038181621_7524696322209742848_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”364202317_689301546379331_500341377826001238_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”366112479_1422393735275567_2258994482563307252_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”202607148_233743491603043_6128409278425213024_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”90523205_1139944783004160_3232353411207465374_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”49858377_2534352373245923_1288206687959076378_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”21820327_1741214292839955_2407392176578232320_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”21820248_116264052386920_3760606023585366016_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”15275748_617465121773388_4603637503117754368_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”413863380_1327725451246319_7713587186898572860_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”412672305_1636129763860878_7278650381895976479_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”413939421_1079791683056589_2936678455107872914_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”413219099_754291623226105_5520362006464862336_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”412677452_258777423889517_6697339011638326850_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”412685439_897604451904744_6808103046132513484_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”IMG_9474.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”5bc1233c-09fa-4ae0-a0a1-affd1b24c986.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”d78bc57e-0602-470d-a9ed-1edd8ad865bf.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

At the same time, Jessica Du shared several photos, showing that her left hand was tightly wrapped with gauze. She even kissed her left hand on the hospital bed before the operation, and left a message saying: “I will have amputation surgery tomorrow! Thank you for your 35 years of companionship!” She smiled and raised a victory sign, and even kissed her left hand goodbye. She was very positive. Many friends in the industry left messages expressing their heartache for Jessica’s experience and praising her for being positive and strong, including William from Lollipop Taiwan, Taiwanese models Wu Siyan, Li Ying, etc.

Later, she left a message to thank everyone, “Thank you for your messages and blessings! All received! Thank you! It’s very warm! I never thought that quietly quitting the Internet for so long would arouse so many surprised guesses and condolences from friends. Xiaohongshu and Weibo It has been canceled two months ago and it has nothing to do with this matter. It was canceled because it was not used very much. There is no special reason. This accident has nothing to do with any sports. My head was shaved because of the amputation part. Scalp skin grafting is required. I am still waiting for the third surgery!”, “My mentality is really good now, because it has already happened, and we can only find ways to coexist with it if we can’t change it. This process is not easy. I also went through a stage where I couldn’t believe that I couldn’t accept not eating or drinking and begging for death, but people’s willpower and adaptability are really strong. After the amputation surgery on the fifth day after the incident, I completely accepted it. Then I started to Research in the field of bionic technology is full of expectations for the unknown! When I get better, I will tell you all the causes and consequences to satisfy the curiosity of some netizens. Give me a little time.” “The most unacceptable thing is probably the phantom limb pain. Even though my hand is gone, I can still clearly feel its presence. The pain in every finger is just like Grandma Rong’s acupuncture. Does anyone have a good method?”

Hong Tianming was ridiculed when he was selling goods on live broadcast. His father raised his EQ and responded domineeringly: I am self-reliant to support my family.【Next page】

Jessica Du is a mainland model who founded a swimwear brand, so IG has a lot of sexy photos in swimsuits, showing off her good figure. She once participated in the reality show “Attention Tourists” when she was 31 years old, and traveled to Mexico City with Zhang Yuqi and others. In the show, Jessica was accused by fellow amateurs of over-expressing herself and worshiping foreigners. She later cried and complained: “My biological mother has always forced her to do some less honorable jobs. They want me to make quick money and don’t want me to study, so I I have been autistic for a year. I recently saw a psychiatrist, and I realized that I had suffered from severe depression when I was 13 years old.” It was later revealed that I suffered from depression and mania. If I don’t take medication, my mood will be worse. It would be quite bipolar.

{{hket:inline-image name=”x.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”du3.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”du2.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”du1.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”du4.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

Join the “Qingbao” WhatsApp channel now to get the latest entertainment, health and literary information, and there are also gift giving activities!

【https://bit.ly/3RnCHkV】

U Lifestyle App allows you to watch all the news and information of “Qingbao” and its own programs↓

↓↓Synchronized updates, faster and smoother↓↓

【free download】

Written by: Entertainment Group