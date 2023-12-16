HONOR 90 GT design and specifications leaked, expected to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

#HONOR #design #specifications #leaked #expected #Snapdragon #Gen

HONOR 90 GT, the new racing smartphone from the HONOR brand, has announced its official launch date. which is dated December 21, 2023, and in the Weibo accounting announcement, the device’s design is also confirmed.

For the design, the back cover uses artificial leather material with 2 lines cut on the right side. Gives you the feeling of a racer. The camera module is square, has 2 rear cameras with flash lights, while the display screen uses a hole-punch screen. and the edge of the frame is a smooth edge

However, the HONOR 90 GT specs have not been confirmed yet. But from the rumors that came out earlier It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, has RAM options up to 24GB and supports 100W wireless charging. The rear camera has a 50MP main camera with OIS image stabilization.

Finally, the official specifications of the HONOR 90 GT should have to wait for HONOR to reveal the information on the actual launch day, December 21, 2023, in China. As for whether it will be sold globally or not, we have to wait and follow the news. go

