Honor joined forces with Porsche. Premium smartphones will get a touch of luxury – SMARTmania.cz

Porsche Design is a well-known brand among smartphone fans. In the past, the company has already collaborated several times with various manufacturers, for whom it custom-made a premium edition of their phone. Each time it was very interesting pieces, of which it is worth mentioning, for example, the Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design or the Blackberry P9983. However, the high-end design also comes with a premium price, which makes these phones collector’s items for connoisseurs.

Porsche Design has extensive experience with smartphones

Now Honor has joined the exclusive club, having agreed with designers from Porsche that they will make artistic gems for him from his smartphones. Unfortunately, beyond this information, we do not know anything else from official sources, so we do not even know the exact nature of the contract, except for the mention of the availability of the first modified phones, which should appear already in January next year. It can be assumed, however, that Porsche Design will focus on the conversion of high-end smartphones, which will retain their parameters, but will receive a completely different form and price.

A leaked render of the Honor Magic 6 Porsche Design smartphone

However, the lack of information does not prevent speculation about which devices could receive a makeover under the Porsche clock and what they could probably look like. Among the hottest candidates are the Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro, which is currently among the best you can buy from the Chinese brand. The leak comes from a Weibo user and features two different phone models. The Magic 6 Porsche Design has a fresh design divided into two different colored parts and probably a leather back. The redesign of the Magic 6 Pro is complemented by an accelerometer-inspired design on the outer diameter of the camera.

A leaked render of the Honor Magic 6 Pro Porsche Design smartphone

We certainly wouldn’t be mad if Porsche Design also took the Honor Magic V2 flexible smartphone to the show, but that might be asking too much. However, we will have to be surprised how the cooperation between the German design studio and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will ultimately develop.

