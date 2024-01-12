HONOR Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro are official

#HONOR #Magic #Magic #Pro #official

HONOR presented its 2024 flagships, the Magic 6 models, which have a fresh Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an LTPO AMOLED display capable of extreme brightness, and impressive cameras.

Both Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro have the same 6.8-inch, 2800 x 1264 pixel LTPO AMOLED panel, which has a slightly curved design, fully adaptive image refresh (1-120 Hz), and brightness can reach 1800 nits in automatic mode. , and even 5000 nits when displaying HDR content, which is truly brutal.

Both phones were given PWM dimming with a higher frequency than usual, 4320 Hz, and their selfie cameras are 50 MP. The basic model has a simple cut-out, and the Pro has a wider sensor island, because it also has a 3D facial recognition module.

The design of the rear cameras has been renewed, but otherwise both phones are equipped with a 50 MP main sensor. An f/1.9 lens was used for the basic Magic 6, while the Pro model has a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.0) solution.

There is also a difference in the telephoto camera, the Magic 6 has a 32 MP unit, which is capable of 2.5x optical and 50x digital zoom, and the Magic 6 Pro has a 180 MP periscope camera, also 2.5x optical, but already With 100x digital zoom (due to the high resolution, the “lossless” zoom can be up to 5-10x using sensor zoom). The ultra-wide-angle camera on both phones is 50 MP.

The new flagships are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and come with the Android 14 system from the factory, on which the recently announced MagicOS 8.0 interface runs. 12 or 16 GB of RAM are available, and the internal storage can be up to 1 TB, depending on the chosen package.

Under the back of the HONOR Magic 6, we find a 5450 mAh battery that can be charged with 66 W via wire and 50 W wirelessly. The Pro version has a capacity of 5600 mAh, and it can be charged a little faster, with 80 W and 66 W.

The phones already support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and satellite messaging in China. IP68 water resistance and infrared port were not left out of the repertoire either.

For the time being, the new top models have only been announced for the Chinese market, details of international availability will be published later. The cheapest 12+256 GB version of the HONOR Magic 6 costs 4,399 yuan (~214,000 HUF) in the manufacturer’s home country, and the Pro model with the same configuration costs 5,699 yuan (~277,000 HUF). The mobile phones will probably be available in Europe later, the Lite version has recently arrived in Hungary.

Source: HONOR, GSMArena

