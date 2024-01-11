Honor MagicOS 8.0 is here

#Honor #MagicOS
Here, Honor MagicOS 8.0, the Android 14-based system, brings the MagicLM large language model with 7 billion parameters, and we can get to know the intention-based user interface, IUI, which recognizes us and recommends services and applications.
Magic Portal uses LLM and IUI to make context-based application and service shortcut suggestions when something is dragged to the right side of the display. This is similar to the Android sharing function, but much easier to access, you can see how it works in the animation below.
Magic Portal works with both text and image input, and monitors gestures and eye movements on supported Honor devices. If we click and drag a picture of, say, clothes into a shop’s application, we can search based on the picture. According to the manufacturer, the 100 most popular Chinese apps will support the option, there is no information about the other regions yet.
The new system also comes with options for customizing the main screen, the speed of the interface has improved, and it consumes less resources, according to Honor. Pop-up ads can be disabled with the new shake-to-block function, and the system-level parallel spaces option allows two copies of the same application to run.
Magic OS 8.0 debuts today with the Honor Magic6 series top-of-the-line mobiles, the devices participating in the public beta can be seen here, probably for China:
January 2024
- Honor Magic5 Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic5 Pro
- Honor Magic5
- Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic4 Pro
- Honor Magic4
February 2024
- Honor Magic V2 Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic V2
- Honor Magic Vs
- Honor Magic Vs2
- Honor Magic
- Magic V
- V Purse
- Honor Magic3 Ultimate Edition
- Honor Magic3 Pro
- Honor Magic3
- Honor 100 Pro
- Honor 100
- Honor 90 GT
March 2024
- Honor 90 Pro
- Honor 90
- Honor 80 Pro
- Honor 80 GT
- Honor 80
April 2024
- Honor 70 Pro +
- Honor 70 Pro
- Honor 70
- Honor 60 Pro
- Honor 60
May 2024
- Honor X50 GT
- Honor X50 Pro
- Honor X50
- Honor X40 GT
- Honor X50i+
- Honor X50i
