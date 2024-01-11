Honor MagicOS 8.0 is here

#Honor #MagicOS

Here, Honor MagicOS 8.0, the Android 14-based system, brings the MagicLM large language model with 7 billion parameters, and we can get to know the intention-based user interface, IUI, which recognizes us and recommends services and applications.

Magic Portal uses LLM and IUI to make context-based application and service shortcut suggestions when something is dragged to the right side of the display. This is similar to the Android sharing function, but much easier to access, you can see how it works in the animation below.

Magic Portal works with both text and image input, and monitors gestures and eye movements on supported Honor devices. If we click and drag a picture of, say, clothes into a shop’s application, we can search based on the picture. According to the manufacturer, the 100 most popular Chinese apps will support the option, there is no information about the other regions yet.

The new system also comes with options for customizing the main screen, the speed of the interface has improved, and it consumes less resources, according to Honor. Pop-up ads can be disabled with the new shake-to-block function, and the system-level parallel spaces option allows two copies of the same application to run.

Magic OS 8.0 debuts today with the Honor Magic6 series top-of-the-line mobiles, the devices participating in the public beta can be seen here, probably for China:

January 2024

Honor Magic5 Ultimate Edition

Honor Magic5 Pro

Honor Magic5

Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition

Honor Magic4 Pro

Honor Magic4

February 2024

Honor Magic V2 Ultimate Edition

Honor Magic V2

Honor Magic Vs

Honor Magic Vs2

Honor Magic

Magic V

V Purse

Honor Magic3 Ultimate Edition

Honor Magic3 Pro

Honor Magic3

Honor 100 Pro

Honor 100

Honor 90 GT

March 2024

Honor 90 Pro

Honor 90

Honor 80 Pro

Honor 80 GT

Honor 80

April 2024

Honor 70 Pro +

Honor 70 Pro

Honor 70

Honor 60 Pro

Honor 60

May 2024

Honor X50 GT

Honor X50 Pro

Honor X50

Honor X40 GT

Honor X50i+

Honor X50i

