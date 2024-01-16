Honor Watch 4 review – half-assed but elegant – PCW

#Honor #Watch #review #halfassed #elegant #PCW

Honor’s watch is lovable, but the services are narrowly tailored, even in such a way that the price tag pleasantly reflects this.

The popularity of smart watches is unbroken, which is no accident: they perfectly complement the mobile phone, make everyday life more comfortable, and if you do sports, nowadays it is almost essential not to have a bracelet hiding a pile of sensors on one of your arms. Fitness bracelets are also suitable for the latter task at the hobby level, but if you want GPS, a solid construction and a better display, you have to step up. The truly professional pieces start at HUF 100,000 and the limit is the starry sky, but if you look around a little more carefully and tolerate a little compromise, you will find examples with good equipment and affordable prices. The Honor Watch 4 also competes in this popular band and tries to clarify with all users that its products are not “re-stickered”, minimally modified copies of the former parent company, Huawei.

Elegance, but not in the most masculine way

In terms of its design, the Honor Watch 4 is most similar to the Apple Watch, but it would be difficult to confuse the two. The square but rounded corner display is pleasantly large, 1.75″, which has a resolution of 390×450 pixels. The 60 Hz AMOLED panel guarantees excellent brightness, it is easy to read even in bright sunlight, while being economical, there is an AOD mode ( Always on Display) and automatic brightness control.You get a single button for control on the right side of the watch body, and you can also move through the menus by touching.

The watch body made of premium-feeling aluminum, rounded at all edges and corners, is connected on both sides by a unique 21.5 mm strap made of silicone. The back is plastic, the display is protected by glass, and on two sides you will find a speaker and a microphone. Such a watch will be smart if the software extras can obtain data from many, many sensors. In the case of the Watch 4, in addition to the motion sensor gyroscope, you will find an accelerometer, a blood oxygen level meter and a heart rate monitor. The watch communicates with your phone via BT 5.2 LE and a complete GPS unit is also included, which is missing from most fitness bracelets. The manufacturer promises a 14-day operating time with a single charge, which was achieved with the 451 mAh battery. Of course, you get full water resistance up to 5 ATM, the watch also resists dust nicely, but it is still appropriate to protect the watch body and the display from scratches.

That’s how smart Watch 4 is

Let’s first see what Honor’s watch can’t do. It doesn’t have, for example, an ECG or a barometer, you can’t use NFC to pay with it, and it doesn’t even have an LTE version. The internal storage space is 4 GB, of which you can use 1.8 GB to store music files, you have to manually upload this to the watch from the phone application.

The Watch 4 runs Honor MagicOS 7.2, and the iOS or Android mobile application is the Honor health app, but anyone who has already encountered a similar Huawei product can easily discover the similarities. Indeed, despite the separation several years ago and the separate product range and software development team, the Honor health app and the watch software are very, very similar to or identical to the software of Huawei watches. The menu, the management of watch faces, the management of notifications, and even several functions are eerily identical, but of course this does not necessarily mean a problem.

The Honor Watch 4 offers countless fitness functions, such as the ability to monitor a wide range of sports, including leisure activities and even dance. In addition, you can receive calls on your watch, with quite good sound quality and sufficient volume. The Watch 4 is also capable of directly connecting BT earphones or headphones, but it cannot handle other extra accessories (chest strap, etc.). You can also see from this that it is more aimed at hobby athletes, so for example you cannot change the settings of the GPS receiver and the Watch 4 does not manage apps or ecosystems from third parties (e.g. Strava).

However, if this is handled in its place, i.e. as it is a smart watch that is meant to serve the needs of hobby athletes, it is not such a big problem, in the Honor health application you can access many useful functions.

On the first page, with the help of cards, you can find all measured data in a clear way, including movement values, pulse, sleep information, stress level, blood oxygen level, as well as your Vigor Age calculated by software during your workouts. You can also find extras here, such as Family and Friends Management, so you can motivate each other to lead an active life, and from here you can start sleep-helping music, breathing and stress-reducing exercises. On the Training tab, you will find pre-recorded workouts supported by animation, which is very useful, it is worth browsing through them.

Where Honor offers much more than a similar smartwatch from Huawei is notification management. In other words, in the sense that the notifications arrive once, the appropriate icon is always displayed and information that is no longer needed can be deleted. Honor’s MagicOS system handles this well, but unfortunately you can’t reply, not even with pre-recorded messages. Another big shortcoming of the Watch 4 is that it does not manage applications at all – you get what the watch is capable of by default, nothing more. There are also no third-party watch faces that you can buy for money, and although the range seems quite wide, there are a lot of them that are almost exactly the same, with only the wallpaper changing.

Hobbyists will not be disappointed

If you don’t want professional functions, apps, NFC payment, but you want more than a fitness bracelet, the Honor Watch 4 can be an attractive option. There is still room for improvement on the mobile application and the software running on the watch, some basic services (recorded messages, more watch dials, clearer navigation) could be improved, but basically you get a lot of extras that make everyday life easier. During sports, you get average accuracy and relatively fast connected GPS, but, for example, the automatic training recognition during our test (running) did not work reliably at all.

The manufacturer promises an operating time of 14 days, which in our test with AOD turned off (always on display) meant 10 days without serious GPS training. However, this cannot be blamed as a negative, because it is still a nice result, and if you need to charge it, you can quickly pump up the watch’s battery with the magnetic dock.

The Honor Watch 4 is far from perfect, we do not recommend it at all for (more) serious athletes, nor for those who want to use many apps on their arm or pay with their watch. If, on the other hand, you are looking for an entry-level smartwatch that is easy to use, offers friendly basic functions and some useful extras, the Honor Watch 4 can be a good choice, the price of which is not too bad at HUF 55,000. In terms of its appearance, it may not be particularly masculine, but the fact is that it is made of quality materials and its display is quite good.