Honor’s super-thin bendable phone has also arrived in Hungary

The Honor Magic V2 can be unfolded into a smaller tablet, but is barely thicker than a traditional smartphone.

As we wrote about earlier, Honor presented the device in China last July, but the European release had to wait until the end of January. The manufacturer announced the start of distribution at an event held at the Porsche Experience Center in Leipzig, where a limited series edition was unveiled: the device named Magic V2 RSR, designed by Porsche Design, features the German car manufacturer’s legendary sports car, the Porsche 911. cites, but so far no news has been received as to whether this edition will also be available in Hungary.

Apart from the limited edition, the specifications of the Magic V2 arriving in Europe have not changed, which also means that the phone has (almost) the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as in the devices available in China. When this phone was presented in July, it was still considered the absolute most powerful Android chip, but recently introduced high-end phones (such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Oneplus 12 or the Honor Magic 6) were already in stores with a more powerful Gen 3 processor.

Regardless, in its own category (i.e. among phones with a bendable display that can be converted into a tablet), the Magic V2 is undoubtedly one of the phones with the most powerful hardware in the current field, which also has an ability that no one but Honor has managed to jump so far. The manufacturer also brought the phone to the IFA exhibition in Berlin in September, so we were able to see for ourselves that thanks to its 9.9 mm thickness, the Magic V2 really feels like using a traditional smartphone, and this is a huge advantage over the competition. Exactly how big it is is clearly shown by the sales data from China, according to which the Magic V2 was by far the best-selling foldable phone in the Asian country in the third quarter of last year, and with this Honor immediately managed to hold on to the third place in the foldable market. The weight of their results is enhanced by the fact that they are the only major manufacturers that do not have a foldable phone with a clamshell design, even though this product category is considered almost as popular as the phone that can be opened into a tablet in the competitor Huawei’s range, for example.

The Magic V2 has every chance to become a popular product in Europe as well, as the device can hold its own among traditional smartphones. On the cover, for example, we find a 6.43-inch, 2376×1060 pixel, 120Hz refresh rate LTPO OLED display, which, according to factory data, has a maximum brightness of 2500 nits and is protected from damage by special nanocrystal glass. The openable internal display is 7.92 inches and has a resolution of 2344×2156 pixels, and of course it is also capable of 120Hz image refresh. In its announcement, Honor also highlighted that the device received 3840Hz PMW “light dimming” technology, which is intended to reduce flickering that is not visible to the naked eye, which is a characteristic of OLED displays, and thus our eyes get much less tired while looking at the screen.

On the back of the phone we find a 50-megapixel main camera, equipped with laser autofocus and optical image stabilization, the camera system also consists of a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom, the latter also has optical image stabilization too. Although we were not able to compare it with other devices on site, according to our impressions, the Magic V2 takes fairly good pictures, although when zooming in above 5x magnification, some deterioration in quality is already noticeable, which means that in this respect it is somewhat behind compared to today’s high-end phones. Another shortcoming is that the phone cannot record 8K videos, so users will have to make do with 4K resolution.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, a small shortcoming is that the phone is not waterproof, and it can only be charged with a cable, but with a power of 66 watts, with which, according to independent tests, the rather large 5,000 mAh battery can be charged in about half an hour up to 80%. The phone will be available in Europe in two colors (black and purple) and one version, for the device with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, you will have to pay around 2,000 euros. In Hungary, the price of the Magic V2 has become slightly higher than this, as the device arrives in domestic stores at a price of 800,000 forints, which is much more expensive than the starting price of the Magic Vs of 700,000 forints, but compared to the Z Fold 5 with the same amount of storage space (which is currently 770 available for HUF 1,000) cannot be called overpriced.

(Photo: Áron Bobák/Rakéta.hu)

