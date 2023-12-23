Hope for a cure for extreme nausea in pregnant women

#Hope #cure #extreme #nausea #pregnant #women

Josefin vomited at least ten times a day at the beginning of her pregnancy. She had, just like up to one in ten pregnant women in Sweden, suffered from extreme nausea that did not go away.

But now researchers have made a discovery that could lead to treatment.

– For the first four months, I threw up at least ten times a day. As soon as I woke up, as soon as I tried to eat something, says Josefin, who suffered from the extreme form of nausea during her pregnancy almost four years ago.

– I couldn’t even drink water.

Many women feel sick during pregnancy, a sickness that often goes away before week 20. But for the approximately 4,000 women in Sweden who suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), the situation can become really serious. They may need to be admitted to hospital to prevent dehydration and nutritional deficiencies.

“Was worse”

This was the case for Josefin, who began to feel ill quite quickly after she learned that she was pregnant with her first child. When she was in week 15 more or less, she fell in with the midwife who saw that she needed help.

– Everyone had said that it would soon pass, but it only got worse. I was like in a vacuum and couldn’t do anything, I just vomited, she tells TT.

After a few turns in the care, she finally had to come to a specialist clinic in week 15. Then she received regular drips with fluids and nutrition and treatment with different types of anti-nausea drugs. But it wasn’t until the son was born that the nausea and vomiting stopped.

Hormonal ghosts

Why some like Josefin suffer from such severe nausea or vomiting has been unknown. But now researchers have discovered that the hormone GDF15, produced by the placenta, appears to be behind the condition. That protein binds to the mother’s brain and appears to be able to lead to nausea and vomiting.

In a study, published in the scientific journal Nature, researchers have seen that women exposed to GDF15 before pregnancy do not react as strongly to it.

– This is very exciting news. This is a fairly unexplored area and the women who are affected often feel that they are ignored by the healthcare system, says Marie-Therese Vinnars, specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at Norrland University Hospital in Umeå.

She researches HG herself and tells us that the extreme nausea is often confused with normal pregnancy sickness.

– But that is something completely different. Some women choose to terminate their pregnancy even though it is wanted because it is so tough. Many who have experienced it choose not to have more children.

Skip treatment

The researchers also saw that how affected appears to depend on a combination of how much of the hormone is produced during pregnancy and to what extent the woman has been exposed to it before.

By allowing the women to be exposed earlier to GDF15, the researchers believe that it can dampen the symptoms that can occur with extreme nausea of ​​pregnancy.

For Josefin, the experience was so tough that she hesitates to get pregnant again. She wishes that the care had been more coherent and understood earlier that she did not just have a normal pregnancy mood.

– Now it was more “whoops, what do we do now”. No one took a comprehensive approach and presented a plan for what options there are for the person suffering from hyperemesis.

FACT

Hyperemesis gravidarum

Nausea and vomiting occur in up to 80 percent of all pregnant women. The symptoms usually start early, usually in weeks 4–8 of pregnancy. The cause is still unknown but is likely multifactorial. The hormonal changes during pregnancy are important, but heredity and psychosocial factors also affect the risk.

The complaints usually subside spontaneously before pregnancy week 12, but in most cases no later than pregnancy week 20.

Ten percent experience severe nausea and vomiting throughout pregnancy, a form known as hyperemesis gravidarum (HG).

In a new study, researchers have discovered that women exposed to the hormone GDF15 before pregnancy have a lower risk of HG

The hormone is produced in low levels even before a pregnancy and it seems that women who have an unusually low level before are more sensitive afterwards. Women with the blood disease beta-thalassemia have unusually high levels of the hormone before pregnancy and are not at all affected by severe nausea and vomiting to the same extent.

Source: Region Stockholm, Nature

