“Hopefully the last time we have to postpone, because the calendar is going to be very tight”: OHL-Antwerp and Union-Anderlecht canceled due to snow | Snow in Belgium

The snowfall is causing shifts in the Croky Cup today. The quarter-finals between OHL and Antwerp on the one hand and Union and Anderlecht on the other are canceled and will be played next week. KV Oostende-RWDM will continue tonight. “At some point you have to make a decision.”

At the beginning of this week, the predicted winter weather in Belgium already suggested the worst for the quarter-finals in the cup. Yesterday AA Gent-Club Brugge could continue as normal, but tonight there will be pruning. There was already a layer of snow on the Union field – which had to face Anderlecht – on Wednesday afternoon. That match is cancelled, just like the match between OHL and Antwerp. The quarter-final between KV Oostende and RWDM can continue as normal.

“We had been monitoring the situation for a number of days with calendar manager Nils Van Brantegem and the RMI,” explains Lorin Parys, CEO of the Pro League. “We saw that the weather forecasts were changing and contradicting each other somewhat. This morning at 11am we had a meeting where it was decided that there was a problem for the matches in Union and OHL. There was no problem for the match in Ostend.”

“At some point you have to make a decision,” Parys continues. “You take certain criteria into account, such as the playability of the field and the safety of the fans. The RMI said it could snow until 3am in Leuven and Brussels.”

OHL and Antwerp will now fight each other next Wednesday (January 24) at 8:30 PM, a day later (January 25) there will also be Union-Anderlecht at 8:30 PM. Barely three days later, the two Brussels clubs meet again – this time in the competition, in Anderlecht. The semi-finals that were normally scheduled for that week will move to the week of February 7. That Wednesday, first semi-finalist Club Brugge will face the winner of the match between Union and Anderlecht. The other semi-final will be played on Tuesday or Thursday that same week, but no decision has been made yet.

The calendar will be a bit busier again. “There are not many fallback options. We now have a solution. But we hope it is the last time this season, otherwise it will be very tight.”

The snowy field of Union. © VTM News

