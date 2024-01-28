Horea’s gorun is 400 years old: something sinister is said to be buried at its root

#Horeas #gorun #years #sinister #buried #root

The 400-year-old Gorun of Horea stands out among the legendary trees in Romania. Over the past century, the local community has made considerable efforts to prolong its life. A legend surrounds this tree, suggesting that something special may be buried at its root.

A few decades ago, the decision was made to concrete the trunk of the tree. Horea’s Gorun from Țebea, 400 years old, is the tree under which Horea urged the Moti to revolt in 1784

Horea’s Gorun is part of the Ţebea Monument Complex (or Moţilor Pantheon), located near the European road E79, in the town of Țebea in Hunedoara county.

The secular tree is classified as a historical monument – with LMI code HD-IV-mB-03502 -, being a tree approximately 400 years old and having a circumference of almost 10 meters.

Being the tallest tree in the area, over 15 meters tall, in its shade, from ancient times, the Council of the Elders was held. Ruler Mihai Viteazul also rested in his shadow on his way to Prague.

It was called Horea’s Gorun because before the uprising of 1784, Horea used to meet people in the shadow of Gorun, when he came to Zarand. There they talked and together they made plans to fight against oppression and social injustices, notes the website of the Museum of Dacian and Roman Civilization Șebea.

What would be buried at the base of the gorun?

“Horea’s Gorun is the secular tree under the branches of which Horea urged the people, in the year 1784, to revolt against the unjust arrangement”.

The legend also says that Horea’s right hand was buried at its root, after he was pulled on the wheel. The Gorun went into decline in the period 1891-1892, when the bricks used to build the church from the cemetery were stored at its base, according to albapress.ro.

In order to be protected, in 1924 the gorun was tied with steel hoops and cemented on the inside, being cut to a height of nine meters. On the occasion of the restoration in 1947, almost the entire trunk was covered in cement, on which the model of the tree bark was made by the sculptor Radu Moga-Mânzat.

To support the side branch, a concrete pillar was built in 1977. This last side branch was snapped by a strong storm that swept through that area on July 19, 2005.

Currently, only the concrete sarcophagus of the torso remains from the gorun. A 1.8 meter cross was carved from the broken branch in 2005 – “Horea’s Cross”, placed next to Avram Iancu’s grave.

In the cemetery of Ţebea are the bones of the most important heroes of the Romanian revolution in Transylvania, from the years 1848-1849, led by Avram Iancu, Ioan Buteanu and Simion Groza.

They were joined, over the years, by the fighters for the rights of the Romanian nation Sigismund Borlea and Theodor Pop, as well as important teachers including Dr. Pavel Oprisa, George E. Camber and others.

A shoot sprouted at the base of the famous gorun

In September 2021, around the National Celebrations in Șebea, a young shoot of the famous oak was discovered, sprouting right at the root of the gorun, after more than 15 years in which it was thought that the tree would have completely dried up.

On that occasion, the county authorities that administer the Motilor Pantheon stated that they will take care of the young oak tree.

“We can even talk about a miracle. It is a fantastic thing that at the root of Horea’s Gorun a young shoot has appeared. We were surprised and we were very happy, because we can even say that we are dealing with a ray of hope and continuity of customs, traditions and respect for the heroes of the nation, in the cemetery at Tebea, where he is buried Avram Iancu.

We will make sure that it has the necessary conditions to develop in the right way and to ensure the continuity of a symbol of the Romanian nation, in the Pantheon from Ţebea”, declared in September 2021, the general director of the General Directorate of Monuments Administration and Tourism Promotion ( DGAMT) of Hunedoara county, writes zhd.ro.