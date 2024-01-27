Horia Emil Cioflan, “the doctor with golden hands”, died. His mother lost her life on the day of his funeral

#Horia #Emil #Cioflan #doctor #golden #hands #died #mother #lost #life #day #funeral

Horia Emil Cioflan, nicknamed the doctor with “golden hands”, died at the age of 57, after suffering a heart attack in his office. His mother, also a doctor by profession, died on the day of his funeral.

Originally from Padeș commune, Gorj county, Dr. Horia Emil Cioflan was one of the best specialists in obstetrics-gynecology.

He had skills in robotic surgery, gynecological oncology surgery, laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery at a well-known hospital in Bucharest.

The doctor allegedly suffered a heart attack in his office.

The mother of the acclaimed gynecologist, Horia Cioflan, died on the day of her son’s funeral

Another tragedy followed. The doctor’s mother, Ștefania Cioflan, a doctor herself, died on the day of his funeral.

“The sad news received at the beginning of the year was the passing of Dr. Horia Cioflan.

He was one of the best doctors in Romania, who saved hundreds of thousands of patients from extremely serious situations.

Mr. Dr. Horia always responded to our request, always willing to help us, whenever we called from here, from Cloșani for someone, for a relative, for a relative, I heard a warm voice: “Yes dear, let him come to me tomorrow, no problem”.

He had a fantastic availability for his fellow citizens and not only.

He was a very good man who loved people and nature, full of life, good-hearted and eternally cheerful. This is how I will always remember Dr. Horia Cioflan.

May God rest him!”, the former mayor of Padeș commune, Antonie Serafim, sent on his social media page.