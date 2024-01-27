Horia Emil Cioflan, “the doctor with golden hands”, died. His mother lost her life on the day of his funeral

#Horia #Emil #Cioflan #doctor #golden #hands #died #mother #lost #life #day #funeral

Horia Emil Cioflan, nicknamed the doctor with “golden hands”, died at the age of 57, after suffering a heart attack in his office. His mother, also a doctor by profession, died on the day of his funeral.

Originally from Padeș commune, Gorj county, Dr. Horia Emil Cioflan was one of the best specialists in obstetrics-gynecology.

He had skills in robotic surgery, gynecological oncology surgery, laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery at a well-known hospital in Bucharest.

The doctor allegedly suffered a heart attack in his office.

The mother of the acclaimed gynecologist, Horia Cioflan, died on the day of her son’s funeral

Another tragedy followed. The doctor’s mother, Ștefania Cioflan, a doctor herself, died on the day of his funeral.

“The sad news received at the beginning of the year was the passing of Dr. Horia Cioflan.

He was one of the best doctors in Romania, who saved hundreds of thousands of patients from extremely serious situations.

Mr. Dr. Horia always responded to our request, always willing to help us, whenever we called from here, from Cloșani for someone, for a relative, for a relative, I heard a warm voice: “Yes dear, let him come to me tomorrow, no problem”.

He had a fantastic availability for his fellow citizens and not only.

He was a very good man who loved people and nature, full of life, good-hearted and eternally cheerful. This is how I will always remember Dr. Horia Cioflan.

May God rest him!”, the former mayor of Padeș commune, Antonie Serafim, sent on his social media page.

Also Read:  'This year I bought all my Christmas gifts on credit and now I'm nervous' | Confessed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Surgeon Dr. Andrews retires after revolutionizing sports medicine
Surgeon Dr. Andrews retires after revolutionizing sports medicine
Posted on
sleep, alcohol and ideal heart rate
sleep, alcohol and ideal heart rate
Posted on
LVMH gives Stoxx 600 a ride to two-year highs. Oil on the rise – Markets in a minute
LVMH gives Stoxx 600 a ride to two-year highs. Oil on the rise – Markets in a minute
Posted on
The end of housework, really?
The end of housework, really?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News