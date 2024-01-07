Hormonal foods found in every home that protect against breast cancer. Get to know them

#Hormonal #foods #home #protect #breast #cancer

Enas Al-Banna wrote Sunday, January 7, 2024 03:00 PM

Diet plays a major role in protecting against diseases, and among the diseases it protects against is breast cancer, as some foods that support hormones in the body work to enhance women’s general health.

According to the “onlymyhealth” website, an imbalance of the hormones estrogen and progesterone can contribute to the development of breast cancer. While genetics and some other factors play a role, adding certain foods to your diet can contribute to achieving hormonal balance and reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage contain compounds such as sulforaphane that work to promote a healthy balance of estrogen, and these vegetables may help reduce the risk of hormone-related cancer.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are rich in lignans, which have been linked to a lower risk of breast cancer, and these lignans may help balance hormone levels by acting as stimulants and anti-estrogens.

Berries

Berries like blueberries, which are packed with antioxidants, provide a range of health benefits. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and potentially preventing DNA damage that may lead to cancer.

Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, may play a role in regulating hormone activity and has been studied for its potential in preventing and treating various types of cancer, including breast cancer.

the Garlic

Garlic contains organosulfur compounds that may have protective effects against cancer. Studies indicate that garlic may help regulate estrogen levels and prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Green tea

Green tea contains polyphenols, especially catechins, which have been researched for their potential anti-cancer effects, so regular consumption of green tea may help modify estrogen metabolism and reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Whole grains

Choose whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats instead of refined grains. Whole grains provide fiber and essential nutrients, which contribute to overall health and help regulate insulin levels, which in turn can affect hormone balance.