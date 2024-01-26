Horrified by ISIS attacks in Iran, US once warned about terrorist threats

#Horrified #ISIS #attacks #Iran #warned #terrorist #threats

Washington DC –

The United States (US) government apparently warned Iran about the “terrorist threat” in its territory, before the deadly bomb attack in the city of Kerman, earlier this month, which was claimed by the radical group Islamic State (ISIS).

As reported and Al Arabiya, Friday (26/1/2024), this information was disclosed by a US official who declined to be named. Washington continues to give warnings about terror threats to Tehran even though relations between the two countries are not on good terms.

Two explosions rocked an event commemorating the death of General Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was held in the city of Kerman, southeastern Iran, on January 3. Nearly 100 people died and more than 200 others were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Soleimani, who for two decades led the Quds Force — the IRGC’s foreign operations arm, was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq in January 2020.

“The US government follows a long-standing government-wide ‘duty to warn’ policy to alert governments to potentially deadly threats,” the US official said.

“We are issuing this warning in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” he added.

Leading media Wall Street Journal was the first to report this matter on Thursday (25/1) local time.

Read the full news on the next page.