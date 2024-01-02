Horrified, there are live parasitic worms nesting in the body of a 70 year old cancer patient

#Horrified #live #parasitic #worms #nesting #body #year #cancer #patient

A 70 year old cancer patient recently caused a stir. The reason is, doctors found a number of parasitic worms ‘nesting’ in his body.

Initially the patient went to hospital to undergo a number of treatments, including a CT scan of his stomach. This was done because he was previously diagnosed with cancer in the large intestine or what is called local sigmoid adenocarcinoma.

The CT scan results showed that the patient had choledocholithiasis or stones in the bile ducts, dilatation of the bile ducts, and the cancer had not metastasized far. He then underwent laparoscopic tumor resection, cholecystectomy, and cholangioscopy procedures.

While undergoing cholangioscopy or a noninvasive endoscopic method used for direct visual diagnostic evaluation and simultaneous therapeutic intervention of the bile ducts, five large flatworms were seen living in her bile ducts.

The type of worm found was clonorchis sinensis, a type of worm that looks flat and is shaped like a leaf. These worms are usually found in East Asia, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

These flatworms usually infect a person’s bile ducts after eating raw or undercooked freshwater fish or shrimp. The parasite can move to the bile ducts, gallbladder, or liver, where it develops into adult worms measuring 15 to 20 millimeters long.

Most people infected with these parasitic worms do not realize they have them. This condition usually has no symptoms, but if left untreated, it can cause liver inflammation, gallstones and bile duct cancer.

This infection is also usually diagnosed by identification of parasite eggs in a stool sample, even though this patient’s stool test was negative. After the worms were removed, the patient was then given praziquantel treatment or worm infection medication, and underwent additional chemotherapy to treat the cancer he was suffering from.

