Horrified! This is a giant flesh-eating worm that once ruled the earth

Bandung – Long before the emergence of modern humans, this Earth was once ruled by giant worms. These carnivorous creatures were the earliest rulers of this ancient animal kingdom.

More than 518 million years ago, this approximately 30cm long creature was one of the largest swimming animals that ever existed. Its relatively large jaw, long antennae, and rippling fins make it a formidable foe.

An international team of scientists, led by experts at the Korea Polar Research Institute (KPRI), has officially named the new species Fearbeast koprii. The first word is ‘terror beast’ in Latin.

“Timorebestia was a giant in its time and was at the top of the food chain,” said Earth scientist Jakob Vinther from Bristol University, quoted from Science Alert.

“This makes it as important as some of the major carnivores of the modern ocean, such as sharks and seals in the Cambrian period,” he continued.

Giant worm Photo: Robert Nicholls/BobNichollsArt

The discovery of this species was based on 13 fossils found in North Greenland. In the digestive systems of some fossils, researchers found evidence of food. Specifically, a bivalve arthropod, called Isoxys.

Today, living relatives of Timorbestia are known as arrow worms, and they are much smaller than many other animals that swim in the oceans. However, these worms are still important predators in the modern food web, preying on basic prey such as zooplankton.

Fossil ancestors of arrow worms can be traced back to 538 million years ago. The fossils are several million years older than any known fossils of ancient arthropods, such as insects, spiders or crustaceans.

“Arrow worms, and the more primitive Timorebestia, are swimming predators,” explains Vinther.

“Therefore, we can suspect that they were most likely predators that dominated the oceans before arthropods flourished. Maybe they had a dynasty of about 10-15 million years before they were replaced by other, more successful groups,” he explained.

These were not the only predators of the time to be knocked off their ecological throne. The rapid evolutionary diversification of life during the Cambrian Explosion changed food webs dramatically.

Some scientists suspect that the age of the ‘world of worms’ was this critical turning point. In a 2016 article, experts argued that the evolutionary breakthroughs achieved by ancient aquatic worms, including new strategies, behaviors and physiology, increased the diversity of marine ecosystems and ultimately marked the end of the Precambrian era.

Timorebestia, for example, may have been an important evolutionary step in the development of internal jaws among predators. Ancient arrowworms, although closely related to Timorebestia, captured their prey not with their mouths but with their outer hairs.

“During a series of expeditions to the extremely remote Sirius Passet in the far reaches of North Greenland, we have collected a variety of exciting new organisms,” said field expedition leader Tae Yoon Park of KPRI.

“We have many more exciting findings to share in the coming years that will help show how the earliest animal ecosystems looked and evolved,” he said.

