Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza

#Horrifying #data #Hundreds #fatalities #hours #Israeli #attacks #Gaza

Gaza City –

Israel continues to attack Gaza, Palestine during the war with Hamas. The horrific attack resulted in hundreds of deaths in 24 hours.

As is known, Israeli military commander Herzi Halevi said the war with Hamas in Gaza, Palestine would not end any time soon. He said war would occur in a few months.

Reported by the News Agency AFPTuesday (26/12/2023), Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip will last “many more months,” said Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi.

The war “will continue for many more months, and we will work with different methods so that our gains can be maintained for a long time”, Halevi said at a televised news conference.

“There is no magic solution, no shortcut to eradicating terrorist organizations completely except being stubborn and determined in fighting them,” he said.

Israel Claims to Kill 100 Hamas

Israel claims to have killed more than 100 Hamas members in a military operation in the Jabalia refugee camp area in the northern Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv also stated that its troops discovered Hamas’ underground headquarters in the area.

“Hamas’ underground headquarters in the Jabalia camp, was exposed and destroyed in the (Israeli military) operation. The operation included heavy fighting that killed more than 100 terrorists and hundreds of weapons were discovered, confiscated and destroyed,” said Israeli military spokesman Peter Lerner. in his statement as reported by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (16/12/2023).

“As part of the operation, and based on initial intelligence information, troops uncovered a network of strategic tunnels that serve as Hamas headquarters in northern Gaza. The underground headquarters, which consists of two levels – the first level is about 10 meters deep and the second level is tens of meters deep. meters,” he said.

The confiscated weapons, Lerner said, were found in Hamas’ underground headquarters. According to Lerner, Israeli troops also discovered weapons manufacturing sites and makeshift hiding places.

