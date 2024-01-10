Horrifying Data: Palestinians Killed Since Israel Destroyed Gaza

#Horrifying #Data #Palestinians #Killed #Israel #Destroyed #Gaza

Israel continues to attack Gaza, Palestine, under the pretext of destroying Hamas. The Israeli attack also caused terrible conditions in Gaza.

The war in Gaza broke out on October 7 2023. At that time, Hamas carried out attacks on Israel and killed 1,200 people and took hundreds of people hostage.

Israel then declared war on Hamas. The Israeli military carried out air and ground attacks on Gaza.

Reported Al Arabiya, Tuesday (9/1/2024), as many as 23,084 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks since 7 October. In addition, 58,926 people were injured as a result of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

The injured victims had to be treated in hospitals which had been damaged by the Israeli attack. Hospitals in Gaza also lack medicines.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said 249 residents were killed and 510 people injured as a result of Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours. The majority of the victims killed were women and children.

Israeli attacks also continued to expand. Now, Israel is also attacking the central and southern Gaza region.

Apart from the deaths and injuries, the war also caused more than 85 percent of the population in the Gaza Strip to become refugees. The UN also says residents in Gaza are at risk of suffering from severe famine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would not stop the war in Gaza against Hamas until all objectives had been achieved. This is according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday (6/1).

Netanyahu’s decision received protests from thousands of protesters who took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday (6/1). They urged the Israeli government to immediately reach an agreement with Hamas regarding the release of the people held hostage.

Protesters also demand Netanyahu’s resignation, the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

